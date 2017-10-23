The Sun News
  NLC to Buhari: Thanks for sacking Maina, investigate him too

23rd October 2017

 

From Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has sent a load of appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering the immediate disengagement from service of former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba in a statement in Abuja, Monday, described the manner of Maina’s re-engagement and posting as Director to the Ministry of Interior as an affront to law and procedure; a huge insult to Nigerians; and a mockery of the president’s fight against corruption.

Wabba said the re-engagement of Maina was the height of arrogance and impunity, calling on the president to institute full investigation to know who played what roles in the dance of infamy.

“Except those involved in the Maina Gate, every other person in Nigeria was aware of the report of the Senate after a painstaking investigation; the refusal of Maina to avail himself to the Senate or the EFCC; his being declared wanted by the EFCC; his taking refuge in the corridors of power then, complete with a retinue of armed personnel, before his subsequent elopement to a foreign country when power changed hands.

“Maina had all the opportunity to clear his name in court if he felt the Senate and EFCC were biased against him.

“But, he did none of those. Instead, he and his co-conspirators in the new corridors of power elected to do the unthinkable, promote and post him because they think Nigerians have forgotten. It is sickening. It stinks to high heavens.

“As follow-up action to Mr. President’s directive, we at the Nigeria Labour Congress demand a full investigation of the circumstances that led to Maina’s flight and reinstatement; and prosecution on allegations of corruption,” NLC President stated.

Post Views: 2
