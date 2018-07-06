NIRSAL distributes N2.9bn to sustain rice revolution

The Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL Plc) says it has distributed over N2.9 billion across 13,900 hectares of rice farms comprising 40 projects in Nigeria. Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed, NIRSAL Managing Director said this at the 6th Rice-Africa International conference with the theme “Sustaining Rice Revolution in A rica: New Approaches to Value Chain Development,” on Thursday in Abuja. Abdulhameed, represented by Mr Babajide Arowosafe, Executive Director (Technical), said that NIRSAL had also facilitated the flow of over N4.2 billion into the rice value chain through commercial lend- ing.

According to him, NISRAL Plc is also working to further grow this figure in future. He said that NIRSAL Plc was established with the purpose of mitigating perceived agricultural risks and facilitating agribusiness in the country. Abdulhameed said that NISRAL Plc had contributed its quota toward boosting rice production by participating in the Anchor Borrowers Programme and accelerating the progress on rice revolution in Nigeria. He noted that by 2010, the rice import bill was close to 2.2 billion dollars, as elsewhere in West Africa, occasioned by the 2008 global food price hikes that left many countries vulnerable.

According to him, Nigeria’s rice revolution has been one of the most outstanding achievements in agriculture in the current administration’s bid for economic diversification. “According to a recent Gems4 study, Nigeria is currently producing an average of 5.8 million to six million tonnes of milled rice as against its national demand of seven million tonnes.