Nigerians knock police over detention of journalist

“The NUJ condemns in the strongest terms the arrest and detention of Premium Times reporter, Samuel Ogundipe, by the police and his detention at the facility of the SARS in Abuja. He was arrested for reporting on the report sent to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on the sacked and detained DG of DSS, Malam Lawal Daura.

“It should be noted that confidentiality of sources is necessary for good journalism to flourish and journalists should not be coerced into revealing such sources.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of Samuel Ogundipe and an end to all forms of impunity against the media,” Odusile said.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has joined other voices calling for the release of the detained journalist. He described his detention as unlawful.

However, Falana, in a statement issued on Tuesday, called on Premium Times to institute an action in court against the Nigeria Police Force, regardless of whether Ogundipe is subsequently released or kept in prison.

The statement read: “Whether Ogundipe is released tonight or arraigned in court tomorrow by the police, Premium Times should take advantage of this unlawful demand of the police to challenge criminal libel and other obnoxious anti-press laws in the statute book.

“While declaring seditious publications illegal and unconstitutional in 1983 in Arthur Nwankwo vs The State, the Court of Appeal held that any public officer who feels defamed or embarrassed by any publication should sue for libel and not use the machinery of the state to harass his political opponents. The court proceeded to urge Nigerians to resist any attempt to use any of the laws imported into the country by the erstwhile colonial rulers to repress us,” Falana said.

Similarly, the senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, on Wednesday, reacted to the detention of Ogundipe through his official Twitter page. He called for the journalist’s release, stressing that the press was the fortress and the bastion of democracy.

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, while reacting to the arrest of Ogundipe on his Twitter page, expressed concern over the police’s action and called for the protection of press freedom.

In the same vein, the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL) has joined other civil society groups to condemn the Nigeria Police over the arrest of the journalist.

In a press statement, the coordinator of research and documentation, Mr. Okechukwu Ndiribe, speaking on behalf of the executive chairman of CACOL, Mr. Debo Adeniran, described the development as a reminder of the dark days of military dictatorship, when press freedom was trampled upon with the imposition of the draconian Decree 4 on Nigeria.