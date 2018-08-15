– The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Osinbajo orders overhaul of SARS
osinbajo overhauls, probes SQUAD

Osinbajo orders overhaul of SARS

— 15th August 2018

• Directs probe of alleged rights violations of the squad

Christopher Oji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has ordered the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) with immediate effect. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity (Office of the Vice President), Laolu Akande, said the directive followed the persistent complaints and reports on the activities of SARS that border on allegations of human rights violations.

READ ALSO: The security outfits called SARS and DSS

He said Osinbajo has directed the IGP to overhaul the management and activities of SARS and ensure that any unit that emerges from the process will be intelligence-driven and restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery and kidnapping, and apprehension of offenders linked to the stated offences, and nothing more.

The statement added: “The Acting President has also directed the IGP to ensure that all operatives in the emerging unit conduct their operations in strict adherence to the rule of law and with due regard to international human rights law and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of suspects. The operatives should also bear proper identification anytime they are on duty.

“In the meantime, the Acting President has directed the National Human Rights Commission to set up a special panel that will conduct an investigation of the alleged unlawful activities of SARS, in order to afford members of the general public the opportunity to present their grievances with a view to ensuring redress.” Meanwhile, Idris has assured Nigerians that the Nigerian Police was repositioning, especially the SARS, to meet international standards of policing.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion: IGP submits reports to Osinbajo

The IGP, who was speaking at an event co-hosted with pop music star, Korede Bello, also urged Nigerians to partner with the force to reform and reposition SARS. Idris, who was represented by Assistant IGP in charge of Zone 2, Ibrahim Adamu, said that all the outcry and complaints against SARS were noted with seriousness and were being handled.

Adamu said members of the public were in a better position to know the atrocities being committed by police personnel: “I am not talking of SARS alone, I am talking of the conventional police, MOPOL and others. These people interface with you daily. They may see me or any senior officer coming and they behave as if nothing was wrong. It was through the #EndSARS struggle that we were able to know what was going on with SARS and the public. We need your assistance. Always report your experiences and this will help us in reforming the force.”

While expressing his pleasure about the partnership with the musician, he warned commanders of SARS: “Dress properly, do not wear earrings, do not wear dreadlocks and tartars. They must stop harassing innocent youths and stop searching their phones. They must respect human rights.”

Police spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, who was at the event, commended the Korede Bello Initiative for Police Accountability and reassured Nigerians that the reform of the SARS would soon yield positive results.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS campaign: Is the Twitter uproar enough?
3 Comments

  1. Tony 15th August 2018 at 6:15 am
    Reply

    Why is it that this government starts working the moment this buhari hands over to Yemi Ossy ? Our prayer is May he stay in London till 2020
    For the SARS overhauling ? Hmmmmm. Begin with the removal of the IGP for real transmission to take place.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th August 2018 at 6:51 am
    Reply

    Osinbajo is dead animal on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria who is ignorant of reality and must go down with the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. The era this territory natives are deceived is over and gone forever. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  3. Ezekiel Okeke 15th August 2018 at 7:05 am
    Reply

    @Tony, did you say working? This territory natives are rather being insulted, taking for a ride as ignorant fools to deceive. Between the comic figure nickname Buhari and the dead animal call Osinbajo, it is like two bandits in name of police, one plays the game to be hard, the other plays the game to be soft, it is all deceiving game to get what they want. The era the clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy deceived this territory natives is over and gone forever. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

