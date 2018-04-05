The Sun News
Israel Ogunsola LONDON

Nigerian teen Israel Ogunsola murdered in London

5th April 2018

Less than a fortnight after the son of Nigerian lawmaker was shot dead in London Borough of Hackney, another Nigerian has been stabbed to death in the same area.

Eighteen-year-old Israel Ogunsola was cycling to meet friends when he was waylaid and killed.

The Nigerian, who was studying computer programming, was described by his father Dele Ogunsola as “academically brilliant”, London Evening Standard reports.

The 55-year-old customer services administrator described his son as “a well brought up boy who respected everyone and was liked by all and sundry”.

He called for a halt to the bloodshed.

London recently overtook New York, another large western city once notorious for violence, in its rate of violent crime.

____________

The Nigerian

