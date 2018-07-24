Also, in October 2014, Oyemiefa Alamieyeseigha, the second but the last of the children of the former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, was murdered in cold blood in Dubai. Oyemiefa, 32, who was until his death a student in the Arab country, was found dead on a street in Dubai. Police in Dubai alleged that he committed suicide, an allegation Alamieyeseigha’s family roundly refuted. Following public outcry and media campaigns that trailed these events, there seemed to have been reprieve for Nigerian students in foreign lands, until last week’s incident. The dark days when Nigerian students were killed without any cogent reason seem to be lurking around the corner and, unless urgent measures are taken to contain the trend, there might be a repeat of the dark days of 2014. This does not include the plethora of abuses, intimidation, harassment and brutal killing of other Nigerians who are not students in foreign countries. Nigerians react Commenting on Nigerians’ quest for foreign education, which tends to make them vulnerable to hate crime abroad, a human rights lawyer and national president, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Malachy Ugwumadu, attributed the scourge to the total collapse of education system in Nigeria. He said: “Nigeria has not ceased to amaze those who are critical. You do not wish away what you have no capacity to control. The bottom line is that the outsourcing of education is a direct function of the failure of the educational system in Nigeria. As you know, those who have the luxury of sending their wards to study abroad are paying through their nose; they are paying far more than those studying in Nigeria. The corresponding risks to which their wards are exposed underscore the insufficiency of government to provide education, and it has complicated the whole challenge of Nigerians and their search for quality education in such a way that our successive governments are now exposed to the ridicule of the entire world. Even as close as Benin Republic here, the statistics of Nigerians there in make-shift buildings in the name of education is pitiable.” He also stated that the failure of successive Nigerian administrations to keep faith with the United Nations recommended minimum budgetary requirement of 26 per cent of annual budget for education had also worsened the situation. He equally agreed that the perennial cases of industrial action by lecturers have not helped matters in the sense that students have continually experienced an ‘endless’ education system: “And that is what has promoted private universities in our country, where our people are subjected to excruciating expenses to take their wards through normal academic education. So, instead of spending 10 years for a course of five years, parents tend to make do with private universities, where they are made to pay what it has taken the entire generation to go to school.”

He attributed the upsurge in the number of Nigerian students abroad to what he called politicisation of education in Nigeria: “There is too much politicisation of education in the system. It is no longer seen as a core professional and foundational enterprise that determines and defines the future of the country as well as guarantees the quality and content of leadership that can come there from.” He submitted that, unless things are done right, Nigerians would continue to seek foreign education, in spite of all the dangers out there: “So, to think that people will stop sending their children abroad is to imagine that all of these things are already in place. But the reality is that they are not in place and there are no signs that they will soon be in place with the direct consequence that things will continue to be as they are.” He attributed the nasty and poor treatment that Nigerians are exposed to in foreign lands to the strong resentment that other countries have for Nigeria and its citizens. He said: “The poverty of the situation is that, given the total resentment of comity of nations against this huge and potentially great country that is squandering its fortunes, our people are subjected to the worst forms of attacks and harassments. In South Africa, it is xenophobia; in the Asian countries, it

is intolerance because anything committed by any Nigerian, be it the least of offences, attracts maximum punishment. The common denominator is that our citizens have come under direct siege in their pursuit for better education outside the shores of this country. It is an indictment on this government.” He called on the National Assembly to rise up to its oversight functions by whipping the ministry of foreign affairs into line in this regard. He said: “I think that the committee on diaspora in the House of Representatives and Senate must find a way, in furtherance of their oversight, to compel the ministry of foreign affairs to do something. It is not just drinking tea from one country to another; these are core responsibilities. The way and manner we have continued to undermine and expose ourselves to the ridicule of the world makes it easy for them to kill us and nothing happens. So, the ministry of foreign affairs should be able to mobilise and respond adequately.”