Defiant traffickers in soup: Girls rescued as they journey to Cotonou

“She told us the job is not prostitution. Then she handed us over to a man, who previously came around on Sunday to sell Okrika (used clothes).”

The man identified as Emeka alias Better Person, a purveyor of used clothes, goes round motels in the Badagry axis to sell to his customers who are ‘runs girls’ in need of skimpy clothes. It turned out he owned a facility in Cotonou, Benin Republic and was eager to take on the girls as workers in his bar.