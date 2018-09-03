17 UI students win scholarships

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former president of African Mathematics Union (AMU), Prof. Aderemi Kuku, has said many schools teachers in Nigeria who teach mathematics don’t really understand the subject.

This, he disclosed, has been responsible for why the teachers have not been able to publish easy to understand mathematics textbooks for students.

Delivering a lecture at the 75th interdisciplinary discourse of the Postgraduate School, University of Ibadan, entitled:

‘Higher Education in Mathematics, Science and Technology,’ Kuku noted that larger percentage of school teachers who really understand the subject have travelled abroad for greener pasture.

He, however, enjoined the Federal Government to stop the brain drain in mathematics, science and technology, by turning the brain drain to brain gain, adding that the government should begin the effort by talking to Nigerian scholars abroad to return to develop the country.

Kuku also urged the Federal Government to inculcate scientific culture through the popularisation of science and technology, adding that the government must ensure round pegs are put in round holes with a view to bringing the

desired development to the country.

Kuku, who described the science and technology policy of the Federal Government as superb, however, advocated review and implementation of the policy so that the country could have meaningful development that would be driven by science and technology.

The UI Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, in his remarks, said the problems facing mathematics scholarship in the country stemmed from a mindset that those who study mathematics would end up in teaching.

Proper career counselling, according to him, is needed at the secondary school level to guide and expose students to the opportunities available in studying mathematics.

Meanwhile, 17 indigent students of the university have won scholarships from Olufemi Olaifa Memorial Foundation, which will cover their tuition and accommodation from 200-Level till graduation.

Olufemi Olaifa, who bagged his doctorate degree from UI in 1975, was the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland and a member of Olubadan-in-Council.