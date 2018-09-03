Financing, major obstacle to refineries’ rehabilitation – Baru, NNPC GMD

Unfortunately, of course, there is no funding attached to that. So, if there is any funding that is sourced, it is internal to NNPC through our other operations to be able to fund some of the activities. So, we had to think out of the box and see how best we could carry out this total rehabilitation and it is not a matter of turnaround maintenance. We then came up with the procedure to say we will first of all do detailed scoping of what needs to be done in each of the refineries and we got Kellog Brown and Root to participate with our own company, Nigerian Engineering and Technical Company (NETCO).

The two carried out a thorough assessment of the set of the refineries, what needs to be done to the last bolt and subsequently cost this activity. We then approached the original refinery builders, these are the companies that designed the refineries and also supervised the construction. For Port Harcourt Refinery, we had the JGC Corporation of Japan together with Saipem. We also approached the Tecnimont and Snamprogetti that has now been bought over by Saipem for Warri Refinery. We approached the Chiyoda Corporation, which together with Saipem did the construction of the Kaduna Refinery.

We engaged them. There was an initial reluctance but after discussing with them, they knew we were serious about it this time around and they now said they were ready to revalidate the scoping we have done as well as bring some modern technology into some of the process units that are already installed to bring them to operate like modern refineries.

Financing the refineries TAM

Of course, the next challenge we have is financing since the government does not have money to do it. On that, we went through a bidding process whereby we advertised and sought expression of interest and worked out a model in which the refineries, once they are up and running, will be able to finance or pay and service the debts we used in funding their rehabilitation programme.

The NNPC Board met in London with some of the shortlisted groupings we had for all the refineries to be able to go the last lap on clearing their fears and addressing whatever anxieties they may have towards sustainable funding and debt service process. Based on that, once that is done, we expect that we will sign the agreement whereby these financiers will bring the funding and the original refinery builders will come in and rehabilitate or refurbish the refineries to guarantee us 90 percent production.

The financiers also have technical arms working with them. So, they will also participate in ensuring that the operation of the refineries after the rehabilitation is in a sustainable manner. That process,