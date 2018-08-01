– The Sun News
Apapa

Nigerian exporters lose $10bn to Apapa gridlock –Union leader

— 1st August 2018

Chiamaka Ajeamo

As the Apapa gridlock worsens despite all efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of Lagosians and exporters of agricultural produce are now counting their losses as they have already lost over $10 billion to the fracas.

According to the National President, Cashew Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Tola Faseru, exporters of agricultural produce and other goods are losing about $10 billion on yearly basis.  

Faseru lamented that the gridlock was hampering their export delivery time as well as affecting exporters’ ability to fulfil their commitments on time thus making forwarding and shipment very expensive.

READ ALSO YouWin benficiaries protest non-payment of grant

“It is still a big problem to us and it is over one year now since this thing started,” he said.

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had last week, given  matching orders to relevant authorities to clear all the articulated trucks within two weeks. But a week after the order, the situation has not abated.

However, Faseru commended the Federal Government’s efforts so far towards ensuring that order returned to Apapa Road in Lagos, appealing to the government for the stringent measures it is taking to quicken the intervention and change.

Speaking on the proposal to start cashew processing in the country, he declared that the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had consented to support the process.

“The Minister is talking about bringing some equipment to aid cashew processors and use it as a pilot scheme to support cashew processing industry in Nigeria,’’ he said.

He, thereafter, urged all members and exporters of agricultural produce to work in unity and also support government’s initiatives channelled towards making business environment conducive.

 

