– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - YouWin benficiaries protest non-payment of grant 
31st July 2018 - CBN holds 1st  Chinese yuan currency auction
31st July 2018 - N11.579tr in ECA unaccounted for in 11 years
31st July 2018 - NFF finalises plans for Eaglets MRI tests
31st July 2018 - Balogun ready to compete for Brighton spot
31st July 2018 - FC Cincinnati unveils Fanendo Adi
31st July 2018 - Tyson Fury hints at Wilder showdown
31st July 2018 - Thierry Henry linked with Egypt job 
31st July 2018 - Kante to pen £290,000 weekly deal
31st July 2018 - I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I’m a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi
Home / Business / YouWin benficiaries protest non-payment of grant 
YouWin

YouWin benficiaries protest non-payment of grant 

— 31st July 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

Scores of youths participating in the “YouWin! Connect Programme” yesterday stormed the Finance Ministry head office to protest what they described as zero funding of their various initiatives over non-payment of their grants for close to one year. 

The YouWin programme is an innovative business plan where beneficiaries compete to come with bankable projects. It is aimed at job creation by encouraging and supporting aspiring entrepreneurial youths in Nigeria to develop and execute business ideas.

But the Federal Ministry of Finance has promised to address grievances raised by participants in the YouWin! Connect Programme.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Hassan Dodo, said the planned intervention was the outcome of the meeting between officials of the Ministry and representatives of participants of the YouWin! Connect Capacity Building Programme, who came to seek further clarifications in respect of the programme.

READ ALSO CBN holds 1st Chinese yuan currency auction

The Ministry said it will soon update all stakeholders on the next phases of the YouWin! Connect Programme and further pointed out that such clarification became necessary because many participants in the programme had sought information on how their businesses could be supported, having completed the second phase of the YouWin Connect Capacity Building. 

The aggrieved youths who stormed the Ministry with placards insisted they were not lazy but neglected by the government.

The awardees described the development as frustrating as it is negatively affecting the business, which the grant ought to have been used to support when their proposals were approved by the Federal Government.

Speaking with Daily Sun, one of the awardees who gave her name as Rita Nduonufit said the non-release of the grant is affecting the drive to use the programme as an avenue to create jobs.

She said, “we are here to protest the non-funding of our businesses under the YouWin programme. There is money because prior to 2017, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun said we have N100 billion for this rebranded project of the YouWin programme.

“Now, we are stuck, we have written to the President (Muhammadu Buhari), we have written to the Vice President (Yemi Osinbajo) and we have written to the Ministry of Finance and they said they are done with us.”

She expressed disappointment over the non-release of the fund despite the fact that about 5,000 out of the over 160,000 of them who applied for the programme were adjudged successful by the ministry.

She added: “Hundreds of thousands of us applied for the programme. We were shortlisted to 61,000 people and we were moved on to an online programme before shortlisting brought it further to 5,000 and called us winners of the YouWin Programme.

“These 5,000 people were given an in-house capacity building programme and here we are, no response from the ministry, no communications and we have no funds.”

READ ALSO N11.579tr in ECA unaccounted for in 11 years

The initiative, which promotes entrepreneurship as a viable career option for young Nigerians has also supported the growth and development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with over 61,000 participants receiving online capacity building.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YouWin

YouWin benficiaries protest non-payment of grant 

— 31st July 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja Scores of youths participating in the “YouWin! Connect Programme” yesterday stormed the Finance Ministry head office to protest what they described as zero funding of their various initiatives over non-payment of their grants for close to one year.  The YouWin programme is an innovative business plan where beneficiaries compete to come with…

  • yuan

    CBN holds 1st  Chinese yuan currency auction

    — 31st July 2018

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend sold yuan at a range of 49-51 naira in its first auction of the Chinese currency, traders said, two months after it agreed a $2.5 billion swap with Beijing. The auction, which traders said saw yuan sold for immediate and for 15-day settlement, is part of…

  • ECA

    N11.579tr in ECA unaccounted for in 11 years

    — 31st July 2018

     Steve Agbota The  last may not have been heard of the deep-rooted sleaze in various Federal Government agencies and institutions as a recent report has revealed how an estimated N11.5 trillion, an equivalent of $82.26 billion lodged in the Excess Crude Account in the Central Bank of Nigeria vanished without a trace. The unaccounted fund in…

  • Bolaji abdullahi

    I did not follow Saraki to PDP, I’m a member of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi

    — 31st July 2018

    Punch Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed speculations that he has resigned his membership of the party. He told newsmen at the APC secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday that report of his resignation trending in the media was not true. He added that “there is no iota…

  • Saraki dumps apc

    Why I decamp from APC to PDP – Bukola Saraki

    — 31st July 2018

    PRESS STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE, HIS EXCELLENCY, DR. ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI, CON, ON JULY 31, 2018. I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is not a decision that I have made lightly. If anything at all,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share