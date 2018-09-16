Is Nigeria wired to be player in the knowledge age?

What I want to expound on in this article is what I consider to be a pivotal core of the infrastructural deficit challenge that faces Nigeria. Let me introduce that factor through a quote from Anthony Giddens, the British economist, that “Government has an essential role to play in investing in the human resources and infrastructure needed to develop an entrepreneurial culture.” To invest in human resources is to recognise the significance of education as the key factor in evolving an entrepreneurial culture in Nigeria. An immediate benefit of such a culture is that it redirects attention away from the administrative model which ensures that citizens totally focus on the government to the near-total neglect of their talents and endowments. And on the other hand, it allows the government to concentrate on other core responsibilities that enable the citizens to fully enjoy the freedom of being Nigerians freely utilizing their potentials.

If I am asked, I will argue that education constitutes the singular bane of the Nigerian development effort. This is because it anchors the connection between a solid human capital dynamics that requires harnessing in order to unleash Nigeria’s human capital development, and the corollary establishment of an entrepreneurial culture that must follow, as a matter of fact, from such a transformation of our educational system. All this outline of the recipe for national progress seems simple, except that it is not straightforward especially within a context like Nigeria where the profound imperative of education has been lost within the convoluted labyrinth of politics and political economy to such an extent that political calculation always trumps development calculations.