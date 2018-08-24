– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens
24th August 2018 - My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant
24th August 2018 - An anti-crime agency in retrospect
24th August 2018 - Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57
24th August 2018 - LAGOS: How best to sustain popular representation
24th August 2018 - YABATECH, Alumni end 8 years’ face off
24th August 2018 - Lagos, Coca-Cola partner to empower 1,000 women
24th August 2018 - Ositelu calls for regional police
24th August 2018 - Unpaid salary: Ekiti workers’ union bicker over planned strike
24th August 2018 - CLO asks US, UK, EU to place travel ban on Oshiomhole, APC senators
Home / National / Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens
HEALTH

Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens

— 24th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has sealed a deal with the Global Financing Facility (GFF) and other partners to co-finance a course that would herald significant improvement in Nigeria’s healthcare system as well as nutrition of women, children and adolescent in Nigeria.

The Federal Government disclosed that GFF proposed $47 million investment in Nigeria, linked to $350 million in funding from the International Development Association (IDA) and the World Bank, with focus on improved health care services in North East.

Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, in a statement, on Thursday, by Director, media and public relations, Boade Akinola, admitted that local and international indications confirmed that Nigeria ranked high in mortality rate, infant and child mortality, high fertility rates and malnutrition in children.

Adewole regretted that the challenges have hugely outpaced government spending on health and nutrition, coupled with other spending in recent years being unable to reach the target people and communities.

READ ALSO: My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant

He said that GFF which is a multi-stakeholder partnership with support from Governments of Canada, UK, Denmark, Japan, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Norway, has helped developing countries tackle greatest health and nutrition issues affecting women and children.

The Minister was optimistic that the grant will be used to facilitate early implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), with funds mobilized from the government and other contributors, starting with three states: Abia, Niger and Osun.

Meanwhile, the GFF Director, Mariam Claeson, in her remarks, said that Nigeria’s commitment to financing health and nutrition was a beacon for other countries, as they work closely with the GFF to ensure the investment lasted for years to come.

Similarly, the World Bank Country Manager for Nigeria, Rachid Benmessaoud, said the Government of Nigeria, with the support of the GFF, the World Bank and other partners have joined forces to catalyze real change for the people of Nigeria.

He was hopeful that the investment in human capital will yield dividends in lives saved and improved, and also help build a stronger and more prosperous economy.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HEALTH

Nigeria mulls affordable health care for citizens

— 24th August 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has sealed a deal with the Global Financing Facility (GFF) and other partners to co-finance a course that would herald significant improvement in Nigeria’s healthcare system as well as nutrition of women, children and adolescent in Nigeria. The Federal Government disclosed that GFF proposed $47 million investment in Nigeria,…

  • SOKOTO

    My vision for Sokoto people – Yabo, guber aspirant

    — 24th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A leading governorship aspirant in Sokoto State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, has promised to uplift the State from its current socio-economic woes if elected as the governor in 2019. Yabo, a two-time commissioner of Finance and then Local Government Development and Community Development under…

  • REPRESENTATION

    LAGOS: How best to sustain popular representation

    — 24th August 2018

    Hakeem Alabi There is an urgent need for Lagosians to keep vigil with the quality of their representatives across board, from the local government to federal representatives.  A situation where individuals without the right pedigree, intellect or exposure, will be put forward in a bid to protect the selfish interest of a select few, at…

  • ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

    YABATECH, Alumni end 8 years’ face off

    — 24th August 2018

    The rector posited that one way to ensure a vibrant alumni is for younger members to be effective in running the affairs of the association Jet Stanley Madu Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) Rector, Obafemi Omokungbe, has stressed the need for synergy between the institution’s Alumni Association and the college for enhanced teaching and learning…

  • COCA COLA - LSETF - EMPOWER WOMEN

    Lagos, Coca-Cola partner to empower 1,000 women

    — 24th August 2018

    Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Bhupendra Suri, reiterated the company’s “commitment to the well-being of our communities” Zika Bobby Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd. and its bottling partner, Nigeria Bottling Company have signed a partnership agreement to empower 1,000 women in Lagos. READ ALSO: LSETF disburses N1.7bn to 1,400 beneficiaries Through…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share