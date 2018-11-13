NAN

Alhaji Sani Lulu-Abdullahi, former President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Tuesday, tasked the Super Eagles not to be over confident in their African Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against South Africa.

Lulu-Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that with the new crop of players, victory was sure, but charged them to play as a team.

He expressed confidence in the fitness of the super Eagles, saying only caution was required to grab the expected victory.

“Now that they are playing away, they need to be very careful and not to be over confident.

READ ALSO 2019 AFCON Qualifier: Eagles open camp in Asaba

“South Africa is also a good side, therefore our players must work hard to come out victorious,” Lulu-Abdullahi said.

The former NFF boss restated his belief in the ability of the Eagles to qualify for Cameron 2019.

He said the players were among the best in Africa, adding that their competence was not in doubt.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the super Eagles will be playing against South Africa in their second leg of African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on Nov. 17 in Johannesburg.

At present, the super Eagles are camping in Asaba, Delta capital where some players like Henry Onyekuru, Aina, among others have arrived.