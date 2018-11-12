Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles will today (Monday) open training camp in Asaba, Delta ahead of the all-important AFCON 2019 qualifying tie against South Africa at the FNB Stadium Johannesburg on 17th of this month.

The national team official twitter handle @NGSuperEagles tweeted that only Wednesday’s training session is open, while the other sessions will be closed.

The handle also confirmed that a media parley is slated holds next Monday, Nov. 19, ahead of the international friendly against Uganda.

Nigeria top Group E with 9 points and only need three points to secure a place in next year’s tournament, but South Africa have a mountain to climb.

Stuart Baxter’s men are second in the table; one point off Nigeria, but face a tough test against the three-time African winners and a dodged Libya side on March 22, 2019.

South Africa want their destiny in their own hands and know a win against Nigeria will almost certainly guarantee a ticket for the Afcon in Cameroon.