MALLAM ADAMU ADAMU - REGIONAL CONFERENCE ON EDUCATION - ABUJA

Nigeria to host regional confab on education

— 16th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year.

The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries.

Government said a desk office had been raised in the Ministry of Education, to liaise with local and international participants, to ensure a successful event.

A statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Willie Bassey, indicated that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, disclosed the information at a meeting with members of Nigerian Academy of Education in Abuja.

He stressed the importance of close collaboration with other regional bodies, in exchange of ideas, expertise, knowledge and experience, as regards education development in the region.

Read also: Expert urges govt to further develop secondary school education

The minister also suggested regular interaction between the academy and the Ministry of Education for effective projection of its various programmes and activities to the world.

In her remarks, President of Nigerian Academy of Education, Prof. Elizabeth Eke, said the essence of the visit was to acquaint and update the minister on the activities of the academy, particularly, as regards the forthcoming regional conference.

She pledged the continuous support of the Academy to the advancement of education in Nigeria.

