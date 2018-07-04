The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission
4th July 2018 - Happy 4th of July quotes, images and messages
4th July 2018 - Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina becomes first defender to score in his first 3 World Cup matches
4th July 2018 - Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose
4th July 2018 - Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS
4th July 2018 - Chelsea could land Yerry Mina in the deal to take Willian to Barcelona
4th July 2018 - Yerry Mina: Prove a point to Barcelona? I don’t have to prove anything to anyone
4th July 2018 - 4th of July: The history of America’s independence day
4th July 2018 - 10 Things to Know About Emmanuel Macron
Home / National / Expert urges govt to further develop secondary school education

Expert urges govt to further develop secondary school education

— 4th July 2018

NAN

An Education expert, Mr Anselm Izuagie, has advised the Federal Government to place emphasis on developing secondary school education in Nigeria in order to properly develop other levels of education.

Izuagie, who is the National President, Association of National Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPS), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday.

“Government needs to ensure that the secondary education sector is properly funded and well-developed, as this will ensure proper functioning of the primary as well as the tertiary education sectors.

“Secondary schools act as intermediary between the primary and the tertiary institutions, which underscores the importance of secondary education.

“Pupils from primary schools need the secondary schools to advance their education, while the tertiary institutions need the secondary schools to admit new students yearly, ‘’ he said.

Izuagie advised government to show increased commitment to developing education for improved efficiency, citing issues like low level manpower, inadequate infrastructure, among others, as causes of the low standard of education in Nigeria.

“The standard of education in Nigeria is still commendable. The rate of development of an average Nigerian child is high and our standard of appreciating education is high.

“The level of commitment of governments to education and implementation of education policies have fallen and the Federal Government needs to address these.

“There are issues of low level of manpower, inadequate infrastructure, politicising of education and indiscriminate approvals of private schools.

“All these should be addressed if government is serious about improving the standard of education in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Izuagie advised the Federal Government to set up a Curriculum Department in the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure periodic review of the education curriculum.

“The ministry of education is supposed to have a curriculum department that will ensure that the school curriculum is reviewed at five-year intervals.

“The school’s curriculum is an integral aspect of education and its periodic review should be taken more seriously,’’ he advised.

NAN reports that Izuagie is also the principal of Saint John’s Boys Secondary School, Fugar, Edo.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna Govt alerts residents to dangerous chemicals emission

— 4th July 2018

NAN The Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA) has alerted residents of the state to the dangerous chemicals emitting from raging fire incident into the environment. Mr Yusuf Rigasa, the KEPA General Manager, raised the alarm on Wednesday in Kaduna. Rigasa said, “There is fire incident at a chemical dump location at No. 9 Rafi…

  • Adamawa records 1,564 cases of cholera – Director

    — 4th July 2018

    NAN Dr Amos Ujulu, Director of Disease Control Department (DCD), Adamawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ASPHCDA), says the state has recorded 1,564 cases of cholera this year. Ujulu disclosed this during his presentation on the recent outbreak of cholera to the State Executive Council Meeting in Yola. He said that over 100 communities…

  • FAYOSE

    Why I rejected APC leaders’ plea to trade away Olusola – Fayose

    — 4th July 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has revealed that pressure was mounted on him by chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to trade away the ticket given to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola and support Dr. Kayode Fayemi of the APC in the July 14 governorship poll in the state….

  • BUHARI

    Commence impeachment process against Buhari, Court tells NASS

    — 4th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Federal High Court, sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has ordered the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari. Justice Maurine Onyetenu gave  the order, on Wednesday,  based on the suit filed by two Nigerians, Kanmi Ajibola, a lawyer and Sulaiman Adeniyi, a rights activist. The duo…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari loves Nigeria more than self, Gov. Ganduje declares

    — 4th July 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said that President Muhammad Buhari represents the way forward for a prosperous Nigeria, insisting that the President has a greater love for Nigeria than he has for himself. He maintained that President Buhari embodies honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability and utmost patriotism for genuine national…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share