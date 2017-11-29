The Sun News
Nigeria needs strong institutions to protect democracy – Dickson

Nigeria needs strong institutions to protect democracy – Dickson

— 29th November 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has said that Nigeria needs strong institutions to strengthen and protect her democracy.

According to him, every Nigerian should support the building of strong institutions to ensure that the country’s democracy survives.

Governor Dickson said this when he granted audience to a non-governmental organisation, known as the Constitutional Amendment Advocacy Group, otherwise called, Friends of Democracy, at the Government House, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The governor commended the organisation for engaging relevant stakeholders on the ongoing constitutional amendment process , adding that it was a worthy effort.

Represented by his deputy, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), the governor assured the delegation that the State House of Assembly would do the needful after due consultation.

Leader of the team, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) said that the essence of the visit by the advocacy group was to promote the rule of law, empowerment of democratic institutions and indeed, enthronement of true democracy in Nigeria.

Awomolo noted that his group was a vanguard for democracy, with the sole aim and determination of mobilising relevant stakeholders to participate in the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

Also speaking, the national co-ordinator of the advocacy group, Mr. John Mutu highlighted that out of the 21 proposed amendments, 15 as harmonized by the two chambers of the National Assembly, have been transmitted to the State Houses of Assembly for consideration and ratification.

According to him, some of the issues being proposed for amendment include; early determination of pre-election matters, authorization and time-frame for the presentation and passage of the appropriation bill and separation of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federal Government, amongst others.

He further intimated that the first quarter of 2018, the issue of devolution of powers would be

re-introduced for further legislative action as most members of the National Assembly were now favorably disposed towards the bill.

Present during the courtesy visit were, Barr. Kemela Okara, Secretary to the State Government- designate; Rev. Thomas Zidafamor , Head of Service; Mr. Jonathan Obuebite, Commissioner of Education,

