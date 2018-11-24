From the report of the House Committee, about 6,779 metric tons of rice was donated by the Chinese government and shipped to Nigeria by June 2017.

Umar Yakubu

Government is inherently incompetent, and no matter what task it is assigned, it will do it in the most expensive and inefficient way possible

–Charlie Reese

The media space is currently inundated with stories of how China donated some tons of rice worth a few million dollars to Nigeria for Internally Displaced Persons and food insecure people in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states of about 4.4 million population. With our usual reactionary nature, different stakeholders are calling for the investigation of what went wrong concerning the non-delivery of the food items because a report by the House Committee indicated that about 800 million Naira was incurred as demurrage costs at the Port.

Procedurally, before another country engages in any form of transaction of such nature, the normal process would, probably, involve the Nigerian Ambassador to China who would inform Nigeria about the gesture to be received or the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria would notify the Nigeria government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the matter. Either way, the problem that usually ensues is that within that process, letters would be ‘missing’, lots of unreturned phone calls and unreplied letters would occur. Coupled with the culture of unproductive bureaucracy, egos and palms would have to be massaged on official matters, and most likely, tribal, political and religious considerations would still affect the decision-making process. With the paperwork done in nothing less than six months, the actual activity may begin to take place.