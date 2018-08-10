Halting the reign of impunity

The Tuesday sack of the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura, by the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was dramatic. It was dramatic because nobody saw it coming soon after President Muhammadu Buhari began a 10-day vacation in London. There was even no hint or whimper that such an action will take place with immediate effect. The sack was applauded by most Nigerians.

The DSS under Daura has acted far above the law using the phrase ‘order from above’ to carry out most of their clandestine activities that border on impunity. We shall come to such abuses later in the article. The action of the DSS agents is against the tenets of rule of law. It is anti-people and against democratic norms. But the last straw that broke the camel’s back may be the dawn invasion of the National Assembly (NASS) complex on Tuesday by masked DSS operatives.

The Gestapo-style invasion embarrassed Nigerians and members of the international community. Kudos must be given to the lawmakers, especially Hon. Boma Goodhead, for boldly confronting the menacing operatives. The siege at the National Assembly should be investigated so that the motive for the ill-advised action should be made public. Also to be probed is why security operatives brazenly carry out duties solely based on the ‘order from above.’ Nigerians deserve the right to know what the security agents meant by such ambiguous phrase which they use to terrorize hapless Nigerian citizens. Security agents should not hide under the guise of the ‘order from above’ and perpetrate illegality. Let those in government explain in plain terms the meaning of this so-called ‘order from above.’