Niger Tornadoes have bolstered their squad with fifteen new faces following their decision to release twelve players last week ahead of 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League season set to kick off December 1st and 2nd 2018.

The new set of players trained with the rest of the squad Wednesday including the newly promoted players from the youth team of the club, as their being welcome by the technical crew led by Coach Bernard Ogbe.

Ogbe disclosed that all hands must be on the desk, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome these players into the ikon Allah family”

READ ALSO 2019 AFCON Qualifier: Eagles open camp in Asaba

“We are to work and give our best for this club, unseriousness is not in our dictionary.”

Two goalkeepers Innocent Ndem and Umar Ahmed Mai-Jalingo arrive from Mighty Jets, while Ndukwe Chizoba completed his move Remo Stars FC.

In left-back position, Aliyu Mohammed Goyi will team up with Williams Abbah. Goyi arrive from the regional rivals Kwara United, while Williams Abbah joins from Mighty Jets FC of Jos a

The central defence, Obinna Jacob, Attairu Mushim and Thomas Azi from Mighty Jets, while Emmanuel Atsen completed his move Etoile Filante de Ouagadougou.

In the holding midfield and Offensive Midfield, Ayo Adetola joins from Mighty Jets on a three-year contract.

while offensive midfielder, Gyemini Abashiya and Elijah Simon, completed their move from Mighty Jets FC, while Otukeh Michael joins from Kada City FC of Kaduna.

In the attack Basir Azado completed his move from Yobe Desert Stars, Innocent “Anaconda” Ogra completed his move from Kada City, Clement Udeh joins from Wikki Tourists,Olayinka Yusuf completed his move from FRSC FC of Abuja, Anthony Igoche also joins from mightyJet FC.

Also, the club have been monitoring the progress of the club youth team attacker, Friday Kaburu and Ayawa “Kontagora” Yakubu have been drafted from the youth team to the main team of the iKon Allah boys.