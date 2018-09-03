Niger Flood: 14 killed in one month – NISEMA

65 communities across 17 local government areas of the state have been affected by flood since the rain began, adding that 14 lives have been lost. John Adams, Minna As flood continues to wreak havoc across communities in Niger State, no fewer than 14 people have lost their lives and property worth hundreds of millions washed away due to heavy downpour this year alone. Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NISEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, disclosed this in Minna on Saturday while briefing newsmen on the extent of damage so far caused by the flood in the state. READ ALSO: River Niger flood alert: NOA calls for immediate evacuation

Inga said that Niger State was ranked second among the frontline states prone to flood in the country. He pointed out that 65 communities across 17 local government areas of the state have been affected by flood since the rain began, adding that 14 lives have been lost. The affected local governments include; Edati, Gbako, Munya, Agaie, Rafi, Bida, Bosso, Chanchaga, Wushushi, Gurara, Mariga, Magama, Lapai Mokwa, Shiroro, Lavun and Borgu.

The DG lamented that 80 percent of rice farmlands at Gima, Lavun Local Government cultivated through the Central Bank of Nigeria Anchor Borrowers Programme has been submerged by water. He said the agency had been overwhelmed by the devastating effect of the flood, pointing out that about 80 percent of the affected communities have received some succour after due assessment.