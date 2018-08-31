– The Sun News
RIVER NIGER

River Niger flood alert: NOA calls for immediate evacuation

— 31st August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has alerted Nigerians, especially those living and operating along the banks and flood plains of the River Niger, of the need for immediate evacuation.

In a statement issued by the Head, Press Unit, Paul Odenyi, the Agency said the alert became imperative in the light of recent warnings by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA).

“The National Orientation Agency wishes to alert Nigerians, especially those living and operating along the banks and flood plains of River Niger, of possible flooding of the River Niger and the need for immediate evacuation of these areas.

“This alert has become necessary in the light of recent warnings by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), which has the responsibility of monitoring the river flows in the country.

“NIHSA has warned of rising tide of the River Niger with the likelihood of flooding along its routes. Already, the level of water in the river, as at Thursday, 30th August, is estimated to be 8.84m, a level that is higher than the 2012 level of 8.62 metres,” the NOA said.

The Agency further said states likely to be affected, according to the NIHSA’s Director of Engineering Hydrology, Clement Nze, are Kogi, Kebbi, Anambra, Bayelsa, Niger, Kwara and Delta.

It said as a proactive measure, NOA Director-General, Dr. Garba Abari, has directed the Agency’s Directorates in the affected states to immediately commence, in partnership with other relevant agencies and organisations, the sensitisation of citizens on the situation to avert the effect of flooding in these areas.

“The campaign will emphasise the need for citizens to be environmentally responsible by clearing water channels, while admonishing those living or doing business along the coastal areas to move upland to avert danger,” the NOA added.

 

 

Share