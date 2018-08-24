A new hymn on tackling corruption

Traditional approaches in tackling corruption in nigeria have not yielded the desired results. Instead, certain emerging issues including ethnic, religious and political threads tend to undermine the successes of the fight against corruption and the rule of law. Recognising the enormity of the bane of corruption on development in nigeria, President Buhari once quipped at the beginning of his administration that “I will kill corruption before corruption kills us”. Acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu has also made statements which indicate that even though the nigerian government is keen with the fight against corruption, corruption is fighting back. What this means is that the authorities and institutions addressing corruption issues in Nigeria recognise that there is some level of resistance to the anti-corruption campaigns.

The magnitude of the issues confronting the corruption fight in nigeria may have been underestimated. Ban Ki-Moon, former UN Secretary-General, said at the launch of the ‘stolen asset recovery (star) initiative’ on 17 September 2007, that “corruption undermines democracy and the rule of law. It leads to violations of human rights. It erodes public trust in government. It can even kill when for example corrupt officials allow medicines to be tampered with, or when they accept bribes that enable terrorist acts to take place.”

In presenting this strategic case – context and the need for intervention by the Anti-Corruption in Nigeria programme (ACORN), the DfID (nigeria) has also stated that stated that corruption rife in Nigeria mainly because of three factors. One, the institutions and systems supposed to ensure sound management of resources are weak. Two, an ineffective sanctions regime persists and results in a culture of impunity, and three, social acceptability of certain corrupt behaviours encourage a culture of corruption.

Therefore, Nigeria’s resources have been consistently been plundered for the purpose of creation and maintenance of an equilibrium of power through deep-rooted network of patronage not for poverty reduction, or equal distribution to all. This context note by the DfID made reference to ActionAid Nigeria‘s corruption and poverty in Nigeria study published in 2015.