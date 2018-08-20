– The Sun News
Latest
20th August 2018 - Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina
20th August 2018 - God’ll intervene in Nigeria’s affairs – Fayose
20th August 2018 - 77,448 PVCs unclaimed in Kebbi –INEC
20th August 2018 - Ortom draws global attention to Benue IDPs
20th August 2018 - Insecurity: I’ll fix Plateau, says Useni
20th August 2018 - APC kicks as PDP wins Taraba Assembly by-election
20th August 2018 - Sokoto: 252 aides dump Tambuwal
20th August 2018 - Kofi Annan’s funeral to be private event as more tributes pour in
20th August 2018 - Okorocha dares Atiku: You can’t return Imo to PDP
20th August 2018 - Lagos Open: ITF gives players registration deadline
Home / Cover / National / Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina
BUHARI

Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina

— 20th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Special Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has explained why the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration appears selective.

Adesina who was guest of ‘Sunday Politics’ on Channels Television Sunday night, while responding to a question regarding a comment credited to President Buhari on his return from his 10-day vacation in London, that he will continue to jail looters of the nation’s treasury as expected by Nigerians.

President Buhari had said when asked what is expected of him on his return Saturday,  “most Nigerians are expecting that we are going to jail more of the thieves that brought economic problem to the country, I think that is being expected of me and I will do it.”The Presidential Spokesman, when asked whether Buhari’s war on corruption was selective, said “The corruption war must necessarily be selective. Because, you cannot just take anybody going on the street and drag him before the law court.

“You can only go for those who have abused trust who have had the opportunity to be exposed to the treasury and they pilfered.

“Peoples DeMocratic Party (PDP) had the opportunity for 16 years. So, in that sense, it can only be selective, if you didn’t have the opportunity to abuse trust to pilfer from the national treasury nobody will come after. And because, a lot of them got exposed to the national treasury and they mismanaged it. Naturally, they should answer for it.”

READ ALSO: God’ll intervene in Nigeria’s affairs – Fayose

Adesina assured the President remained focused on his three prong promise to Nigerians of fighting insecurity, improving the economy and fighting corruption.

He also explained that the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) was not a political party to be taken seriously by Nigerians again.

The Presidential Spokesman said the PDP has cheapen the act of statement issuing and issues statement virtually on everything.

According to him, “If they see a cockroach, they issue a statement, a wallgato, they issue a statement. Therefore, they are not to be taken seriously. If some other people say things, we take more serious than we take the PDP.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI

Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina

— 20th August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has explained why the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration appears selective. Adesina who was guest of ‘Sunday Politics’ on Channels Television Sunday night, while responding to a question regarding a comment credited to President Buhari on his return…

  • FAYOSE

    God’ll intervene in Nigeria’s affairs – Fayose

    — 20th August 2018

    …Says, ‘APC has eroded democratic gains’ Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said God will intervene in the political and leadership affairs of Nigeria, saying the nation is on the precipice and can tilt over. He blamed the current situation of things on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that he accused of eroding…

  • KEBBI

    77,448 PVCs unclaimed in Kebbi –INEC

    — 20th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The  Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 77,448 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected by their owners in Kebbi State. The Kebbi State Resident Electoral Commission (REC), Alhaji Ahmad Mahmud who  confirmed  this while briefing newsmen in Birnin- Kebbi stated that about  37,000 uncollected PVCs were from the 2014…

  • ORTOM

    Ortom draws global attention to Benue IDPs

    — 20th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi As the world commemorates Humanitarian Day, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has drawn the attention of the United Nations, other international bodies and civil society organisations to the plight of the over 500, 000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state. The governor, in a statement, lamented that the humanitarian crisis…

  • INSECURITY

    Insecurity: I’ll fix Plateau, says Useni

    — 20th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Senator representing Plateau South and former minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has expressed his determination to fix Plateau State if elected governor. He noted that despite his age, he is prepared mentally and intellectually to be governor for a single term with the sole aim of fixing…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share