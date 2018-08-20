Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Special Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has explained why the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration appears selective.

Adesina who was guest of ‘Sunday Politics’ on Channels Television Sunday night, while responding to a question regarding a comment credited to President Buhari on his return from his 10-day vacation in London, that he will continue to jail looters of the nation’s treasury as expected by Nigerians.

President Buhari had said when asked what is expected of him on his return Saturday, “most Nigerians are expecting that we are going to jail more of the thieves that brought economic problem to the country, I think that is being expected of me and I will do it.”The Presidential Spokesman, when asked whether Buhari’s war on corruption was selective, said “The corruption war must necessarily be selective. Because, you cannot just take anybody going on the street and drag him before the law court.

“You can only go for those who have abused trust who have had the opportunity to be exposed to the treasury and they pilfered.

“Peoples DeMocratic Party (PDP) had the opportunity for 16 years. So, in that sense, it can only be selective, if you didn’t have the opportunity to abuse trust to pilfer from the national treasury nobody will come after. And because, a lot of them got exposed to the national treasury and they mismanaged it. Naturally, they should answer for it.”

Adesina assured the President remained focused on his three prong promise to Nigerians of fighting insecurity, improving the economy and fighting corruption.

He also explained that the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) was not a political party to be taken seriously by Nigerians again.

The Presidential Spokesman said the PDP has cheapen the act of statement issuing and issues statement virtually on everything.

According to him, “If they see a cockroach, they issue a statement, a wallgato, they issue a statement. Therefore, they are not to be taken seriously. If some other people say things, we take more serious than we take the PDP.”