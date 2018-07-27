Never abandon colleagues in distress, Customs boss tells officers

Zika Bobby

Assistant Comptroller General of Customs and Zonal Coordinator in charge of Zone A, Aminu Dahiru, has urged Customs officers to always stand by their colleagues in times of distress.

Dahiru said this while addressing parades of Customs officers across various formations in Lagos as part of his mid-year tour.

Apparently reacting to a recent attack launched against some Customs outposts where officers were seriously injured, he condemned the act of running away by other colleagues, leaving the injured officers at the mercy of attackers.

He said Customs duties come with risks, which necessitate the use of arms; such attacks by lawless persons suspected to be smugglers should be prevented and jointly repelled whenever it occurs.