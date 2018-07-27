2019: Olubadan’s daughter joins Oyo Assembly race

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Princess Taiwo Monsurat Adetunji, one of the daughters of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has joined the race to the Oyo State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The holder of bachelor’s degree in Economic Education from Lagos State University (LASU) and Masters degree in Finance from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State aspires to represent Ibadan South West Constituency I in the parliament.

She made her aspiration known at a meeting of APC, Ibadan South West Local Government chapter, held at Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, on Thursday evening.

The princess had staged a roadshow from the palace of her father at Popoyemoja to the venue of the meeting before making her intention known.

The position of Ibadan South West Constituency I in the Oyo State House of Assembly is currently occupied by Mr. Kehinde Subair, who is the majority leader.

The aspirant, in a chat with journalists, said her willingness to serve the people of her constituency and give them what they need prompted her to join politics, saying she is doing well as an accountant working with a reputable company.