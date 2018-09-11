– The Sun News
NEMA advises communities in Niger, Kwara to shun river banks
FEMA expresses uncertainty over cause of Abuja earth tremor
NAHCON Chairman tasks officials on providing selfless service to pilgrims
Aregbesola solicits vote for Oyetola as APC candidate campaigns in Ayedaade
CBN loan: Cooperative federation woos farmers
La Liga applies for permission to play Girona against Barcelona in U.S.
Ngige tasks lottery business stakeholders on credibility
Ember Months: Delta Police Command reels out crime control strategy
NYG: LOC Chairman optimistic of good outing
Everton's Moshiri increases ownership stake in club
NEMA advises communities in Niger, Kwara to shun river banks

— 11th September 2018

NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has advised communities in Niger and Kwara, living on downstream of Shiroro, Kainji and Jebba Dams to stay away from river banks. Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, NEMA Operational Head in charge of Niger and Kwara gave the advice in Minna on Tuesday. He said that the warning became necessary…

  • FEMA

    FEMA expresses uncertainty over cause of Abuja earth tremor

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN Few days after some Abuja residence experienced earth tremor in areas such as Mpape, Maitama, Gwarinpa and Kubwa, the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has expressed uncertainty over the cause. Mr Idris Abass, the Director-General of the agency told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, that the agency was yet…

  • nahcon

    NAHCON Chairman tasks officials on providing selfless service to pilgrims

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar, Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has urged stakeholders in the exercise to redouble efforts in providing  more effective services to pilgrims. Mukhtar made the appeal during an interactive session with officials of Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Tuesday in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The NAHCON boss said that…

  • cooperative

    CBN loan: Cooperative federation woos farmers

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN The Cooperative Federation of Nigeria on Tuesday appealed to farmers to join cooperative societies in their various localities, to enable them to benefit from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new lending rate to agriculture. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the apex bank on Aug. 23 announced its nine per cent…

  • LOTTERY BUSINESS

    Ngige tasks lottery business stakeholders on credibility

    — 11th September 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, has charged the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and other stakeholders in the industry, to take steps to sanitise lottery business in Nigeria in order to boost the economy and increase the nation’s revenue. Ngige, who handed down the charge, in Asaba, Delta State,…

