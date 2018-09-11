– The Sun News
nahcon

NAHCON Chairman tasks officials on providing selfless service to pilgrims

— 11th September 2018

NAN

Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar, Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), has urged stakeholders in the exercise to redouble efforts in providing  more effective services to pilgrims.

Mukhtar made the appeal during an interactive session with officials of Adamawa State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board on Tuesday in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The NAHCON boss said that the holy pilgrimage was of great importance because the pilgrims were guests of Allah, as such “Allah’s pleasure should be the desire of all officials.

“Officials should not get offended with whatever behavior is displayed by pilgrims; it’s a special privilege to be a Hajj official.”

He said serving Allah was one of the noblest jobs, as the Hajj officials were acting as protocol officers of Allah’s special guests during the course of their work.

”Therefore you should be more diligent and never distracted or offended by whatever happens or by attitudes displayed by pilgrims during the discharge of your responsibilities,” Mukthar said

The NAHCON chairman commended Adamawa pilgrims board for the tremendous success recorded during this year’s hajj and in ensuring that it’s pilgrims conducted themselves well.

He urged the state pilgrims to pray for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari and his government, as well as their state  governor.

Mukhtar also urged all pilgrims to continue with their prayers for peaceful coexistence and economic development of Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary, Adamawa pilgrims board, Alhaji Umar Bobboy, in his welcome address, thanked the NAHCON chairman for the visit to the Adamawa camp in Mecca.

Bobboy said the state pilgrims board  had constituted more committees than stipulated by the commission so as to ensure effectiveness in carrying out their duties.

One of the pilgrims, Abubakar Ayuba from Mayobelwa LGA, urged NAHCON to fashion out modalities to reduce the number of days pilgrims spend in Saudi Arabia after performing the Hajj.

