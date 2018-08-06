– The Sun News
NDLEA seizes 18kg of cannabis in remote areas of Niger

— 6th August 2018

NAN

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, has seized 18kg of hemp and arrested two suspected drug traffickers in remote areas of the state.

Mrs Silvia Egwunwoke, the state NDLEA Commander, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Egwunwoke said that one of the suspects was arrested at Mokwa Local Government Area with 8kg of dried weeds, suspected to be cannabis, concealed in bales of used clothes.

The commander said that the second suspect was arrested in his house at Osubu village in Kontagora area council and was found with 10kg of dried weeds, suspected to be cannabis.

“Good Samaritan from the village volunteer information to our officers that led to the arrest of the suspect,’’ she said.

Egwunwoke appealed to residents to continue to support the agency with useful information about the activities of drug traffickers in their communities.

The commander said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.

