– The Sun News
Latest
6th August 2018 - 2019: Delta APC leaders endorse Buhari for second term
6th August 2018 - NAPTIP rescues 103 victims of human trafficking in Osun
6th August 2018 - Iraq cuts short national election recount in Baghdad, says process completed: State TV
6th August 2018 - China develops new diagnostic method for coronary heart disease
6th August 2018 - 2019: Niger group mobilises women for Buhari/Osinbajo re-election
6th August 2018 - 2019: Ex-commissioner decries low rate of PVCs collection in Ebonyi
6th August 2018 - 2019: APC ready to take over Enugu – Nwoga
6th August 2018 - Hajj: Niger transports 1,095 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia
6th August 2018 - APC primary: Ex-guber aspirant threatens defection
6th August 2018 - Institute policies to punish law offenders, Abe tells Wike
Home / Elections / National / 2019: Delta APC leaders endorse Buhari for second term
DELTA APC

2019: Delta APC leaders endorse Buhari for second term

— 6th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari.

They said the president has done well particularly through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deserve another term, and therefore endorsed him for a second term in 2019.

At a meeting held in Evwreni, Sam Kowho moved the motion of a vote of confidence and endorsement of Buhari which was seconded by Ejaita Odjugho, shortly after the Executive Director of Project (EDP) of NDDC, Samuel Adjogbe received over 3,000 former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the APC.

Adjogbe had told the defectors led by a former woman leader of the PDP in the locality, Florence Akpoyibo Ayomanor that the APC is ready to accept people, and urged them to be committed to the service of the party.

He said: “We don’t want people that will come here today and leave tomorrow. We must be dedicated to the service of mankind because that is the only way we can achieve the change that we have surrender to achieve. You people can attest to the change we are experiencing in the Niger Delta region through the Niger Delta Development Commission.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP rescues 103 victims of human trafficking in Osun

“On behalf of myself and the APC family in Delta, I welcome you all to the party and as from today, you will be treated like every other APC member across the country.

“There will be no discrimination against any member whether old or new, every member will be treated equally and I will encourage you to go back and register your names with your ward chairmen and put your name in the book of life so that when the roll-call is made your name would be found.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mrs. Ayomanor said they have decided to join the APC due to the massive developmental projects in the local government that have been completed and ongoing by the NDDC.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DELTA APC

2019: Delta APC leaders endorse Buhari for second term

— 6th August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Some leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari. They said the president has done well particularly through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deserve another term, and therefore endorsed him…

  • victims of human trafficking

    NAPTIP rescues 103 victims of human trafficking in Osun

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Monday said 103 victims of human trafficking were rescued in Osun. The Zonal Commander of NAPTIP in Osun, Mr Ganiu Aganran, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo. Aganran said the victims made up…

  • NIGER GROUP

    2019: Niger group mobilises women for Buhari/Osinbajo re-election

    — 6th August 2018

    John Adams, Minna A women political group under the auspices of Noble Women Movement For Buhari/Osinbajo Support Group has began the mobilisation of women across the 25 local government areas of the  state to drum support for the re-election of president Muhammadu Buhari and Osinbajo come 2019. The group, on Saturday, organised a mass rally,…

  • Okorie

    2019: Ex-commissioner decries low rate of PVCs collection in Ebonyi

    — 6th August 2018

    NAN Dr Paul Okorie, former Commissioner of Works, Housing and Transportation in Ebonyi, has decried the low rate of collection of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the state. Okorie, also a former Commissioner of Environment under former Gov. Martin Elechi, spoke on Monday in Abakaliki, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria…

  • NWOGA

    2019: APC ready to take over Enugu – Nwoga

    — 6th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the All progressives Congress (APC), has boasted that it would take over power from the ruling  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Enugu State, stressing that the PDP has failed the citizens in all facets of governance. The APC insisted that the PDP-led administration has deceived the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share