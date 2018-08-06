2019: Delta APC leaders endorse Buhari for second term

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Some leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari.

They said the president has done well particularly through the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to deserve another term, and therefore endorsed him for a second term in 2019.

At a meeting held in Evwreni, Sam Kowho moved the motion of a vote of confidence and endorsement of Buhari which was seconded by Ejaita Odjugho, shortly after the Executive Director of Project (EDP) of NDDC, Samuel Adjogbe received over 3,000 former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who defected to the APC.

Adjogbe had told the defectors led by a former woman leader of the PDP in the locality, Florence Akpoyibo Ayomanor that the APC is ready to accept people, and urged them to be committed to the service of the party.

He said: “We don’t want people that will come here today and leave tomorrow. We must be dedicated to the service of mankind because that is the only way we can achieve the change that we have surrender to achieve. You people can attest to the change we are experiencing in the Niger Delta region through the Niger Delta Development Commission.

“On behalf of myself and the APC family in Delta, I welcome you all to the party and as from today, you will be treated like every other APC member across the country.

“There will be no discrimination against any member whether old or new, every member will be treated equally and I will encourage you to go back and register your names with your ward chairmen and put your name in the book of life so that when the roll-call is made your name would be found.”

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Mrs. Ayomanor said they have decided to join the APC due to the massive developmental projects in the local government that have been completed and ongoing by the NDDC.