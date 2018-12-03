Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that 214 new cases of Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) was reported from across states in Nigeria, except in Anambra State.

The NCDC, however, said that none was confirmed as polio. The last reported case of polio in Nigeria was in August 2016, though active case of search for AFP was being intensified with the goal to eliminate polio in Nigeria.

The NCDC in its recent epidemiology report released in Abuja, confirmed that 175 suspected cases of Cholera was reported from 19 Local Government Areas in eight states; Adamawa (12 persons), Borno (86), Gombe (1) Kaduna (4) Kano (32) Katsina (2) Oyo (2) and Yobe (36).

11 cases were laboratory confirmed and two deaths were recorded.

It also confirmed that 20 suspected cases of Lassa fever was reported from nine LGAs in six states; Edo (3) Ebonyi (2) Kaduna (1) Nasarawa (1), Ondo (14) and Rivers (1). Five cases were laboratory confirmed and no death was recorded.

Similarly, there were 10 suspected cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) reported from seven local council in four states; Bauchi (2) Katsina (6) Ondo (1) and Zamfara (1). None of the case was laboratory confirmed and no death was recorded.

As regards measles, the NCDC’s epidemiological report confirmed that 205 suspected cases of measles were reported from 28 states. But none of the case was laboratory confirmed and no death was recorded.

The report also indicated that in the reporting week, all states sent in their report except Anambra State. It also complained that timeliness of reporting remains 87 percent in both previous and current weeks (44 and 45) while completeness also remains 99 percent at same period.

It advised states to ensure timely and complete reporting at all times, especially during epidemic outbreak.