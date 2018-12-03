Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Founder of Faith Women Fellowship Ministry, Evangelist Lydia Idoko, has lamented the difficulties most widows go through after the demise of their husbands.

Mrs. Idoko who was married to the longest serving Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Alhassan Idoko, while disclosing that she mourned her husband for two years, harped on the need to always take care of widows stressing that there is a reward for that.

Justice Idoko served in acting capacity, from August 1, 1978 and rose to the position of the Chief Judge of the state on May 14, 1985; a position he held till he died on March 31, 1999.

She recalled that during the period her husband died and was buried, most of the people that were close to her family deserted her after the demise of her husband.

Lydia Idoko who was speaking at the end of the 2018 Men and Women of Worth conference held in Makurdi on Sunday said at a point, she saw the vision she received crumbling before her very eyes.

Idoko said on realising the danger the loss of vision could pose to her ministry, she quickly took the matter to God, by praying and fasting for six weeks before God restored her.

She therefore advised the congregation to always trust God for help and rely on Him in whatever situation they find themselves stressing that there is nothing He cannot do.

Idoko who agreed that there were challenges however added that the moment God pulled her out of her predicament, she has been soaring higher by the day.

She said the four-day conference afforded participants the opportunity to have encounters with the Holy Spirit to discern good from evil.