Chinenye Anuforo

In order to enhance Nigeria’s participation in the ongoing Global Digital Revolution, appropriate blueprint that will serve as the guiding principles for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Research programmes in the country is underway.

An initiative of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), which appointed a seven-man panel of experts to look critically at issues relating to ICT Research, the panel chaired by Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, a former Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, submitted its final report to the NCC Board and Management at the weekend.

Specifically, Chairman of NCC Board, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye who received the report in the presence of Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Commissioner, (Stakeholder Management), Mr. Sunday Dare and other members of the Executive Management said the initiative was to invite eminent Nigerians with “deep knowledge, expertise and experience in ICT to serve on the Panel of Experts

and in their capacity to advise the NCC on ICT discovery, Innovations, Technology through the instrumentality of Research and Capacity Building”.

Premised on the commitment of NCC to the establishment of ICT learning and education in Nigeria, Durojaiye said “the Board deeply considered setting up a merit-based pro- cess for objective selection of young Nigerians resident in the country and in diaspora for special training and capacity building to enhance Nigeria’s participation in the ongoing Global Digital Revolution”

Apart from Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, the other members of the panel of experts include; Engr. Titi Omo –Ettu, Chairman, Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), Prof. Mohammed Ajiya, Alhaji Abdullahi Maikano, Dr. Ike Adinde

(Administrator DBI), Engr. Johnson Asinugo and Mr. Shehu Olaniya.

Durojaiye said, “it is pertinent to note that, the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI), an innovation of the Commission already has ample basic facilities to house ICT Research Centers in Lagos and Abuja to start with.

“The Commission is desirous of refocusing the DBI to actualize its mandate in accordance with the ideals of its founding fathers. This includes the need to identify the numerous “Bill Gates” and “Mark Zukerberg” of Nigeria who are currently roaming the streets of Lagos, Kano, Enugu, Port-Harcourt and indeed across every other city and State in Nigeria in search of salaried Jobs.

“The challenge is for our youths to be major actors in the World Fourth Industrial Revolution by discovery, innovating and inventing solutions that will address current and future needs of mankind. Nigeria will thereby earn more foreign exchange and respect in the comity of Nations.“

While presenting the panel report, Ndukwe said, “When I was contacted by the NCC Chairman, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, to lead this assignment, I was a bit hesitant because of the tight schedule I was running at the time which left little room for any extra demand on my time. But on second thought, I did not see how I could say no to our highly respected chairman and leader.

