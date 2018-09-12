– The Sun News
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari to submit Expression of Interest Nomination Form Wednesday
12th September 2018 - Okorocha fires son-in-law, Nwosu, SSG Eche, 5 commissioners
12th September 2018 - New Ebonyi CP assumes duty, reads riot act to criminals
12th September 2018 - Alleged electricity theft: Court fixes trial of 3 defendants Oct. 2
12th September 2018 - FG orders immediate deportation of 36 Indians, 2 Korean nationals
12th September 2018 - We’ll end all inter, intra-state boundary disputes in Ebonyi soon – Mrs. Kalu
12th September 2018 - Pregnant woman, 7 others perish in Niger boat mishap
12th September 2018 - 2019: INEC, security agencies to arrest vote buyers, sellers
12th September 2018 - JUST IN: I’ll make myself available to you for questioning – Fayose writes EFCC
12th September 2018 - 13 ships arrive Lagos ports with petrol, other goods
BUHARI

JUST IN: Buhari to submit Expression of Interest Nomination Form Wednesday

— 12th September 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Wednesday, submit his nomination form  at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat, Abuja.

President Buhari had, on Tuesday, accepted the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for his re-election bid in 2019 at exactly from a political group known as Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

READ ALSO: NYG: Aiyenugba shines as Kwara claims gold in football

The group had said the sum of N45 million was contributed by three million of members.

It had said some contributed as little as N68 to purchase the form after a Triple A assessment of the performance of President Buhari since in came into office in 2015.

Details later…

