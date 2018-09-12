Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Wednesday, submit his nomination form at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat, Abuja.

President Buhari had, on Tuesday, accepted the Expression of Interest and Nomination Form for his re-election bid in 2019 at exactly from a political group known as Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The group had said the sum of N45 million was contributed by three million of members.

It had said some contributed as little as N68 to purchase the form after a Triple A assessment of the performance of President Buhari since in came into office in 2015.

Details later…