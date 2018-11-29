Philip Nwosu

The Nigerian Navy, in Lagos, said eight of its combat vessels and helicopters would be deployed in the international waters for its fourth quarter sea exercise, the last for 2018, codenamed ‘EXERCISE AMUM BUNENG (Calm Waters).

Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command (WNC), Rear Adm. Habila Ngalabak, who disclosed this, in Lagos, said that the exercise was aimed at addressing the current and pending maritime security challenges.

He spoke while addressing journalists, explaining that, “The objective of the exercise is to test the operational state and capabilities of assigned ships, boats and helicopters as well as project navy’s presence within the command’s area of operation.

“The mission is to develop a naval force that is well trained and organised and highly motivated to discharge its constitutional roles professionally and efficiently for the defence of Nigeria in ensuring her economic prosperity,” he said.

Admiral Ngalabak said the exercise would involve Maritime Combat Operations, Maritime Security Operations and Maritime Assistance Operations.

“The Maritime Combat Operations will involve the conduct of amphibious operations, Maritime Special Operations, Riverine Operations and Gunnery Exercises.

“The maritime security operations will entail Maritime Interdiction Operation, Visit Board Search and ‘Seizure and anti-piracy’.

“Additionally, the maritime assistance operations will cover emergency response at sea as well as search and rescue operations,” he said.

Ngalabak advised that the public to remain calm, following the heavy buildup of naval assets which might be sighted during the conduct of the exercise.