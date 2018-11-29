Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pauline Tallen, has said most Nigerian women do not get to the echelon of their political careers because they have limited themselves to political praise singers to politicians, rather than participating in the process.

The former Deputy Governor of Plateau State also lampooned some of her fellow women for not supporting their own

Mrs. Tallen stated this recently at the launch of a magazine entitled ‘Showcasing Her Abilities in Political Engagements,’ authored by UN Women and Youngstars Foundation, a compendium chronicling the lives of 20 successful Nigerian women in politics.

She also stressed that unlike Nigeria, the womenfolk get serenaded abroad and expressed confidence that next year’s elections would be a defining moment for women assuring that most of them would win glowingly.

Her words, “Women should stop being praise-singers and clapping hands for politicians and serving food. It’s not healthy and not the best for us.

“As long as we allow ourselves to be used we will never get there. It is better for women to try and be in the mainstream of the campaign.

“And if you are at the mainstream of the campaign you will be reckoned with. But if you hang around as praise singers, serving food and drinks, that is how you will remain.

“I appeal to women to always be at the mainstream. Women should ensure that they attend most of the critical meetings.

“Also, women should always support women. I can see senators Rep members and members state houses of assembly members in the making.

“It is unhealthy when we don’t see ourselves as threat to men we want a healthy environment where men and women can effectively participate in nation-building.

“By right as citizens of this country we have every right to participate. Women have prove their worth in various capacities. But the atmosphere of recent have not given the opportunity.

“But when you start listening to stories of those that participated in the last primaries, they have never had it so bad. And it is unhealthy for the nation because Nigeria is flying on one wing.

“A country with a population of capable women who can prove their worth anywhere. If you go to any international conference, Nigerian women stand out.

“But back home, it is a sad story. In the midst of all these challenges, I still want to encourage women that all hope is not lost. We will see light at the end of the tunnel.

“I appeal to women to remain strong and never give up. God is on how side as long as we refuse to give up,” she added.

On his part, Founder of Youngstars, Kingsley Bangwell, argued that the production of the book became imminent and serves as a morale booster for women especially at a time when the electorate were gearing up for another general election.

Bangwell further urged men to sufficiently support the political aspirations of women rather than restrict them to certain positions.