Food vendors on Tuesday took advantage of the barricade of the National Assembly entrance by security operatives to make brisk business.

Newsmen, the assembly workers and other Nigerians, who were barred from entering the assembly complex, resorted to the vendors for food as they waited at the entrance.

Security operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) had as early as 7 a.m., barricaded the entrance to the complex, denying some lawmakers, journalists and staff of the assembly, access into the premises.

The lawmakers were later, at about 9 a.m., allowed into the premises, but newsmen, assembly workers, including Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolorin, and other Nigerians, continued to be barred from entry.

The entrance of the assembly where the barred persons gathered was littered with bottles of water and soft drinks, groundnut peels, and used food packs among others.

One of the vendors, Mrs Hauwa Ismaila, said that the development at the assembly entrance was unusual, but had however, made her to make business and gain.

She said “today is better than other days. My food is almost finished.’’

Another vendor, who pleaded anonymity, said “my buns is finished. I thank God.’’