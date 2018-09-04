– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition
4th September 2018 - Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official
4th September 2018 - 23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP
4th September 2018 - Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation
4th September 2018 - UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters
4th September 2018 - CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau
4th September 2018 - Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures
4th September 2018 - South Africa enters ‘technical recession’
4th September 2018 - Restructuring: ‘Atiku leaves out the elephant in the room’ – Osinbajo
4th September 2018 - Lagos Chief Judge urges staff to adhere to Code of Conduct
Home / Elections / National / Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition
Akwashiki

Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition

— 4th September 2018

NAN

Women leaders and political groups on Tuesday pledged to support Sen. Patricia Akwashiki’s bid for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Nasarawa State Governorship seat.

The women, who spoke through Mrs. Stella Ogboshi, PDP Women Leader in the state, also promised to mobilise women across party divide to support one of their own to lead the north-central state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the women spoke in Lafia, when Akwashiki, former information minister, formally declared her interest in the governorship race.

Ogboshi said that Akwashiki had the requisite experience to run the state if elected in 2019, recalling her sterling contributions when she was in the National Assembly and later as minister.

“Akwashiki is set for the job; she has served as senator, member of the House of Representatives and member of the Nasarawa House of Assembly and has seen it all. She has been toughened for a greater role,” Ogboshi said.

READ ALSO Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official

Ogboshi expressed optimism that Akwashiki would transform Nasarawa State and succeed where her male counterparts had failed, and urged all Nasarawa voters to “try a woman for a change”.

Earlier in her remarks, Akwashiki had urged male members of PDP to support a woman to pick the party’s governorship ticket so as to give the women a chance to govern the state.

“Nasarawa State has never been governed by a woman; we deserve a chance in the interest of justice, fairness and equity.

“We are prepared to lead and lead well. All we want is an opportunity to prove our mettle,” she said.

In his remarks, the PDP Chairman  in the state, Mr Francis Orugu, said that women had proved that they were capable of leading the society and deserved special consideration.

He assured all aspirants of a level playing field in the search for quality candidates, and promised that no candidate would be imposed on PDP members during the primary elections.

NAN reports that women leaders of the PDP from the 13 local governments and 18 Development Areas took turns to pledge their support to Akwashiki’s aspiration.

While noting that she was the only woman among the aspirants, they said that she had won their support on merit.

NAN also reports that the wife of the state PDP Chairman, Mrs. Orugu, and women leaders from the 147 wards of the state, witnessed the declaration

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Akwashiki

Nasarawa women pledge to support Akwashiki’s governorship ambition

— 4th September 2018

NAN Women leaders and political groups on Tuesday pledged to support Sen. Patricia Akwashiki’s bid for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Nasarawa State Governorship seat. The women, who spoke through Mrs. Stella Ogboshi, PDP Women Leader in the state, also promised to mobilise women across party divide to support one of…

  • Songhai

    Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN Mr Tammy Jaja, Centre Manager of the Rivers Government-owned Songhai Farms, says the state government has commenced plans to revive the abandoned farm through direct government policy initiatives. Jaja made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while reacting to the poor state of the farm which was established by former governor, Chibuike Amaechi….

  • 23

    23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN All 23 members of the 24-member House of Assembly in Kwara, including the Speaker, have denied financial inducement for their recent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmakers are alleged to have each collected N15 million to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP on Aug.1. But the 23 members,…

  • criminal intimidation

    Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old motorcyclist, Yushau Aliyu, standing trial for criminally intimidating and inflicting injuries on Babangida Abdullahi. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the remand of Aliyu to enable the Police conclude its investigation into the case. The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for further…

  • FANI KAYODE

    UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters

    — 4th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja About three hours after a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, arrived at the Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, for interview over alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication, he is yet to be released, as at time of filing this report. Fani-Kayode, who arrived the Force Headquarters at about 2:35pm, on Tuesday,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share