– The Sun News
Latest
4th September 2018 - Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official
4th September 2018 - 23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP
4th September 2018 - Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation
4th September 2018 - UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters
4th September 2018 - CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau
4th September 2018 - Plateau attacks: OPSH reinforces security measures
4th September 2018 - South Africa enters ‘technical recession’
4th September 2018 - Restructuring: ‘Atiku leaves out the elephant in the room’ – Osinbajo
4th September 2018 - Lagos Chief Judge urges staff to adhere to Code of Conduct
4th September 2018 - Alien herdsmen and the rest of us
Home / National / Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official
Songhai

Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official

— 4th September 2018

NAN

Mr Tammy Jaja, Centre Manager of the Rivers Government-owned Songhai Farms, says the state government has commenced plans to revive the abandoned farm through direct government policy initiatives.

Jaja made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while reacting to the poor state of the farm which was established by former governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities at the multi-million Naira Songhai farms have seriously dwindled in the past three years.

READ ALSO CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau

The manager said that the state government was already discussing with some private investors with a view to commercialising the farm.

“We hope the process will be concluded quickly.

“Production at the farm is very low; we are hoping that the ongoing process will inject life into the farm by encouraging full operation.

“ The moment the new administrators take over the centre, you can be sure that we will be back to work in full swing,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the farm, located in Bunu Tai in Tai Local Government Area of the state, was designed for commercial farming, agricultural tourism and entrepreneurship training.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Songhai

Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official

— 4th September 2018

NAN Mr Tammy Jaja, Centre Manager of the Rivers Government-owned Songhai Farms, says the state government has commenced plans to revive the abandoned farm through direct government policy initiatives. Jaja made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while reacting to the poor state of the farm which was established by former governor, Chibuike Amaechi….

  • 23

    23 Kwara lawmakers deny taking bribe to defect to PDP

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN All 23 members of the 24-member House of Assembly in Kwara, including the Speaker, have denied financial inducement for their recent defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The lawmakers are alleged to have each collected N15 million to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to PDP on Aug.1. But the 23 members,…

  • criminal intimidation

    Court remands 24-yr old motorcyclist over alleged criminal intimidation

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 24-year-old motorcyclist, Yushau Aliyu, standing trial for criminally intimidating and inflicting injuries on Babangida Abdullahi. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, ordered the remand of Aliyu to enable the Police conclude its investigation into the case. The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 11 for further…

  • FANI KAYODE

    UPDATED: Fani-Kayode still held at Force Headquarters

    — 4th September 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja About three hours after a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, arrived at the Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, for interview over alleged conspiracy, criminal and inciting publication, he is yet to be released, as at time of filing this report. Fani-Kayode, who arrived the Force Headquarters at about 2:35pm, on Tuesday,…

  • inec

    CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau

    — 4th September 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it has registered 443, 000 new voters in the just concluded Continues Voters Registration (CVR) in Plateau. Mr Imahiyereobo Osaretin, Head, Voters Education and Publicity of the commission in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share