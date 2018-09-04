Rivers Govt to revive abandoned Songhai farms- official

NAN

Mr Tammy Jaja, Centre Manager of the Rivers Government-owned Songhai Farms, says the state government has commenced plans to revive the abandoned farm through direct government policy initiatives.

Jaja made the disclosure in Port Harcourt on Tuesday while reacting to the poor state of the farm which was established by former governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that activities at the multi-million Naira Songhai farms have seriously dwindled in the past three years.

READ ALSO CVR: INEC registers 443, 000 new voters in Plateau

The manager said that the state government was already discussing with some private investors with a view to commercialising the farm.

“We hope the process will be concluded quickly.

“Production at the farm is very low; we are hoping that the ongoing process will inject life into the farm by encouraging full operation.

“ The moment the new administrators take over the centre, you can be sure that we will be back to work in full swing,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the farm, located in Bunu Tai in Tai Local Government Area of the state, was designed for commercial farming, agricultural tourism and entrepreneurship training.