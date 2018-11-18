Edinson Cavani remains the main Napoli target in attack, especially after clashing with Neymar, but Lazio’s Ciro Immobile is another option.

President Aurelio De Laurentiis has never disguised his intentions to bring Cavani back to the Stadio San Paolo, declaring publicly that the Paris Saint-Germain star would have to lower his salary.

Reports of an imminent exit from PSG flared up again after last night’s ‘friendly’ between Uruguay and Brazil, which saw Cavani clatter his club teammate Neymar on several occasions, the latter refusing to accept a handshake after one particularly crunching tackle.

READ ALSO Why people say no man would ever marry me – Princess Shyngle

However, Tuttosport suggest Napoli are turning towards another candidate, Lazio hitman Immobile.

It would be a ‘return home’ for the centre-forward, who is from Naples, yet has never actually played for his hometown club.

He is also very good friends with Lorenzo Insigne, as they played together at Pescara in Serie B and are currently Italy teammates.

Immobile is slightly younger than Cavani, 28 to 31, and this season has nine goals and five assists in 16 games for Lazio.