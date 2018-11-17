Ghana-based Gambian actress and model, Princess Shyngle, has narrated how movie producers constantly rejected her because of her black complexion.

Shyngle, who is popular for her curvy hips and slim waist, said serial rejection was a major challenge she faced as a greenhorn in the film industry.

She disclosed: “I was often told ‘you are too dark for the movie role, you are too dark to date him, you are too dark for this endorsement deal, you are too dark to make it in the industry, you are too dark to be happy, you are black and ugly, no man will ever marry you; your skin disgusts me, go bleach, you’ll look pretty’.

“I’ve seen and heard it all but it never moved me, instead it makes me prouder of my skin. I want my black queens out there to be proud of their skin colour, never allow anyone or society try to bring you down. Your black skin is your crown, wear it like the queen you are and conquer the world. The darker the berry, the sweeter the juice. I love my black skin.”

Recalling her embarrassing moment, the controversial movie star narrated the encounter she had with a man who had been crushing on her. “There was this very fine guy hitting on me and I really like him, because he has all the qualities I’m looking for in a man. So, I went out with him on a date and I had to ask if he has a girlfriend. His answer was yes he has a girlfriend but they’re about to break up. I didn’t really know what that meant. When a guy says he has a girlfriend but they’re about to breakup, should one be happy about it or…? Well, it really got me confused,” Shyngle said.