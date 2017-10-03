The Sun News
Home / World News / Nairobi varsity shut after violent protests

Nairobi varsity shut after violent protests

— 3rd October 2017

Kenya’s oldest university was on Tuesday closed indefinitely following violent students’ protests due to political fallout over recent elections.

“The University of Nairobi Senate has closed the University with immediate effect due to the deteriorating security situation,” Vice Chancellor Peter Mbithi said in a tweet.

He said that students had been told to vacate the hostels.

The closure came ahead of more planned students’ protests after demonstrations last week against the arrest of a popular member of parliament and student union leader, Babu Owino for allegedly calling President Uhuru Kenyatta a “son of a dog.’’

Last week’s protests saw more than 20 students injured and were broken up when police stormed the campus dispersing protesters with tear gas.

The vice chancellor said 26 students were wounded during the police operation, adding that the Independent Police Oversight Authority was investigating the incident.

Students had planned more demonstrations for Tuesday.

Tensions have been mounting in the East African nation after Kenya’s Supreme Court nullified the results of an Aug. 8 presidential election, citing irregularities.

The court took action after opposition leader Raila Odinga lodged a complaint, claiming the computers of the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) were hacked to generate victory for Kenyatta.

New elections are due to be held October 26, but the opposition and ruling party are divided over disparate demands regarding changes to the country’s electoral commission and laws. (NAN)

