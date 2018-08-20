Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), has opened the online portal for interested candidates to register for the November/December certificate examination.

The board said the registration is primarily for private candidates who desire certification in businesses, vocational and technical fields.

Its Registrar, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, announced the registration formalities in a statement issued on Monday .

She said in the statement that the examination will commence on November 5 and end on December 7 . But the biometrics and online registration, according to her will end on October 14 .