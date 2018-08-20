– The Sun News
New Abuja digital taxi operator woo drivers with 8% of earnings

— 20th August 2018
 Fred Ezeh, Abuja
A new Abuja digital taxi operator, CarXie, has promised to give eight percent of its earnings to drivers for them to be encouraged to offer transport services of global standard to clients.
Aside the financial incentives, the digital taxi operator said its drivers would enjoy other benefits including regular defensive driving training, insurance and several others.
The operations director, Chinedu Amadi, told Journalists in Abuja, that the new digital taxi operator would herald a greater efficient and impressive transportation services to Abuja clients.
He disclosed that 36, 000 jobs would be created along the value chain of the modern transport service in its first five years of operation in Abuja.
He encouraged clients to take advantage of security features in its mobile applications and efficient services to enjoy transportation services.
He said the Mobile Application was embedded with unique features that would give comfort and security to the clients.
“It also has awesome and security features that resolves number of the challenges that have threatened the growth of the transport sector in Nigeria.
“It was built with the Swift2Pay easy to use payment gateway and debit card to ensure only your wallet like feature is exposed to online transactions. Swift2Pay has additional features including ATM,” he added.
