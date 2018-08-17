N180b needed for 3 yrs to implement national roadmap – Onu

Samuel Bello, Abuja

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said his ministry would need about N180 billion to implement its road map in a period of three years.

Onu, who made the disclosure during the sensitisation programme on National Science, Technology and Innovation Roadmap (NSTIR) for 2030 for the North Central Zone, held in Abuja, said the funds would be required for a period of three , with just N60 billion per year.

The minister also highlighted the necessity for government to deploy science and technological research equipment for effective utilisation of abundant human and material resources to achieve rapid national development.

He said: “NSTIR 2030 targets mobilisation of Nigeria’s intellectual resources for growth and diversification of the economy, provision of incentives for all stakeholders, including the private sector, academia, Nigerians in Diaspora and non-profit/community groups to embrace and engage in STI, improvement of science infrastructure.

“The Roadmap will also help in the intensification of research and development, promote the development of talents and skills, ensure deployment and commercialisation of technologies, improvement of science literacy and public stakeholders engagement processes in Nigeria.”