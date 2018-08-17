– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina
17th August 2018 - President jittery over Electoral Act amendment, says PDP
17th August 2018 - 2019: Buhari promises free, fair polls
17th August 2018 - I’ve started a jazz revolution in Nigeria – OluJazz
17th August 2018 - The Zimbabwe election
17th August 2018 - The unseen benefits of okada ban in Anambra
17th August 2018 - Improper e-waste disposal: Nigeria’s deadly time bomb
17th August 2018 - Overhauling the SARS
17th August 2018 - 2019: Nigerian democracy and the media
17th August 2018 - Agony without end
Home / National / Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina
KALU

Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina

— 17th August 2018

Chukwudi Nweje

Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and his entire Council, in appreciation of his support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

A notice of the conferment dated August 9, 2018, and personally signed by the Emir, said Kalu, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is also being honoured for his contributions to youth development, Abia State and Nigeria as a whole, as well as for his philanthropy.

The letter titled ‘Letter of conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa read: “I‘ve the pleasure to write and inform you about the conferment of traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa on you in appreciation of your unwavering support to our son,  President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Bayajida II. Your achievements in youth development is commendable and appreciable, apart from your contribution to the development of Abia State and the country, Nigeria, not to talk of your philanthropic behaviour of supporting the less privileged ones.

READ ALSO: President jittery over Electoral Act amendment, says PDP

“Based on such outstanding and commendable contributions, I and my Council resolved to honour you with the very important title of Dan Baiwan Hausa.

“Therefore, on behalf of the entire members of my Council and the entire staff, accept my congratulations and I wish you God’s guidance and protection in facing the challenges ahead.

“Your turbaning ceremony will be performed on the date we jointly decide and agree upon.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

KALU

Kalu to be turbaned Dan Baiwan Hausa in Katsina

— 17th August 2018

Chukwudi Nweje Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has been conferred with the traditional title of Dan Baiwan Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, and his entire Council, in appreciation of his support for President Muhammadu Buhari. A notice of the conferment dated August 9, 2018, and personally signed…

  • PDP

    President jittery over Electoral Act amendment, says PDP

    — 17th August 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari has refused to sign the Electoral Act Amendment law passed recently by the National Assembly, because he is jittery over the amendment to the Electoral Act. The PDP, in a statement  by its National Publicity Secretary,  Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari and the…

  • BUHARI

    2019: Buhari promises free, fair polls

    — 17th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has promised not to interfere in the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards a free, fair and credible general elections in 2019. Speaking through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu, at the 2018 Annual Nigeria Political Parties summit, under the theme; “Political parties and…

  • ARETHA FRANKLIN

    Life, times of Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin

    — 17th August 2018

    Trump said: “The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!” Tosin Ajirire with Agency reports Surrounded by friends and family members, the globally acclaimed Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, breathed her last at her Detroit, United States home…

  • RANSOM PAID FOR DAPCHI GIRLS RELEASE SAYS UN

    Dapchi girls: FG lied over ransom payment – UN

    — 17th August 2018

    A UN report submitted to its security council, though no specific amount was quoted, revealed that the government paid ransom for the release of the girls • No money was paid, says Lai Mohammed Chinelo Obogo and Paul Aidoghie, Abuja Contrary to claims, the Federal Government paid ransom for the release of the schoolgirls that…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share