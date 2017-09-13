The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - N’ Korea: US’ll ‘suffer greatest pain’ if…
13th September 2017 - Rohingya crisis: Aung San Suu Kyi to skip UN Assembly
13th September 2017 - Wike pledges to complete all abandoned hospital projects
13th September 2017 - S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019
13th September 2017 - DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja
13th September 2017 - Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson
13th September 2017 - Kenya: Obasanjo, Kufuor, Mkapa, others call for peaceful, transparent re-run
13th September 2017 - Flood: Benue SEMA boss assures of equitable distribution of relief materials
13th September 2017 - Bayelsa PDP storms Abuja on solidarity visit to Makarfi
13th September 2017 - UNILAG postpones Post-UTME screening
Home / World News / N’ Korea: US’ll ‘suffer greatest pain’ if…

N’ Korea: US’ll ‘suffer greatest pain’ if…

— 13th September 2017

North Korea has said the US will “suffer the greatest pain” over its role in the imposition of the latest sanctions on the country.

His comments come after the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a US-draft resolution slapping new sanctions on North Korea.

“The forthcoming measures … will make the US suffer the greatest pain it ever experienced in its history,” Han Tae Song, North Korea’s ambassador to the UN, said on Tuesday.

The resolution is a water-down version of the original US proposal, but it does ban North Korea from importing all natural-gas liquids and condensates, as well as bans all textile exports and prohibits all countries from authorising new work permits for North Korean workers.

Han rejected the resolution as “illegal and unlawful” and said the US was “fired up for political, economic, and military confrontation”.

North Korea is “ready to use a form of ultimate means”, Han said.

On Wednesday, North Korea also called the sanctions a “heinous provocation aimed at depriving the DPRK of its legitimate right for self-defence and completely suffocating its state and people through full-scale economic blockade,” according to a statement from the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

DPRK stands for North Korea’s formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The statement also said that the sanctions “verify that the road [North Korea] chose to go down was absolutely right and to strengthen its resolve to follow this road at a faster pace without the slightest diversion until this right to finish is over”.

Monday’s text is the ninth resolution unanimously adopted by the 15-member council since 2006 over North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear programme.

It came in response to Pyongyang’s sixth and largest nuclear test on September 3, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb.

For his part, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the latest UN sanctions on North Korea were only a very small step and nothing compared to what would have to happen to deal with the country’s nuclear programme.

“We think it’s just another very small step, not a big deal,” Trump said at the start of a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

“I don’t know if it has any impact, but certainly it was nice to get a 15-to-nothing vote, but those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.”

Trump has pledged not to allow North Korea to develop a nuclear missile capable of hitting the US.

The initial US proposal included an assets freeze on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and a complete ban on countries selling oil to his government, but the measures were softened to appease China and Russia.

Steven Mnuchin, US treasury secretary, gave warning to China that if it did not follow through on the new sanctions, the US would “put additional sanctions on them and prevent them from accessing the US and international dollar system”.

Another senior administration official told Reuters news agency that any such “secondary sanctions” on Chinese banks and other companies were on hold for now to give China time to show it was prepared to fully enforce the latest and previous rounds of sanctions.

Frustrated US legislators called at a House hearing on Tuesday for a “supercharged” response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests and said the US should act alone if necessary to stiffen sanctions on China firms and any country doing business with North Korea.

Ed Royce, the Republican chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, said time was running out and Chinese firms should be given “a choice between doing business with North Korea or the United States”.

Marshall Billingslea, US assistant treasury secretary, acknowledged at the hearing he had not seen sufficient evidence past sanctions were effective, but defended the administration’s strategy.

He called on anyone aware of efforts to enable North Korean trade to come forward before getting caught, warning: “We are closing in on North Korea’s trade representatives.”

China’s official Xinhua news agency said in a commentary that the Trump administration was making a mistake by rejecting diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

“The US needs to switch from isolation to communication in order to end an ‘endless loop’ on the Korean Peninsula, where “nuclear and missile tests trigger tougher sanctions and tougher sanctions invite further tests,” it said.

Liu Jieyi, China’s UN ambassador, called on North Korea to “take seriously the expectations and will of the international community” that it halt its nuclear and ballistic missile development, and called on all parties to remain “cool-headed” and not stoke tensions.

Liu said relevant parties should resume negotiations “sooner rather than later”.

To kick-start talks, China and Russia have proposed a dual suspension of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile testing, as well as US and South Korean military exercises.

The US has called the proposal insulting. (aljazeera)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Wike pledges to complete all abandoned hospital projects

— 13th September 2017

Governor Nyesom Wike of  Rivers  State said, on Tuesday, that his administration would complete all hospitals abandoned by the Rotimi Amaechi  administration The Governor who made the pledge at Abua, in Abua/Odual council, while inaugurating a rebuilt hospital said that the gesture was to enable the people access quality healthcare. ‘’All health facilities abandoned by…

  • S’ East leaders laud Buhari, tip APC for 2019

    — 13th September 2017

    South-East leaders, on Tuesday, lauded President Mohammadu Buhari for deepening the country’s democracy, keeping the loyalty and affection of the people and meeting the trust of the citizens. They also predicted victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.  “The APC is doing a good job. The country is on a high-growth economic path. The people…

  • DHQ cautions military retirees on alleged plan protest in Abuja

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Molly Kilete, Abuja The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has sent a warning to a group of  military retirees set to embark on a peaceful protest over non-payment of their pensions and gratuity, in Abuja. This was even as the DHQ has advised the group of pensioners to get  the relevant permit from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police…

  • Bayelsa Assembly pass vote on confidence on Gov. Dickson

    — 13th September 2017

    …Nobody is tied to PDP – Speaker  From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Henry Seriake Dickson. Speaker of the House, Hon. Friday Konbowei Benson, during the plenary session, on Tuesday, after its recess, also denied alleged impeachment plot against the governor. Chief Whip of the…

  • Kenya: Obasanjo, Kufuor, Mkapa, others call for peaceful, transparent re-run

    — 13th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Some former leaders in Africa have called for a peaceful and fair rerun election in the fresh Kenya presidential election coming up next month. The former leaders who lent their voices to the call were Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, John Kufuor of Ghana, Gontebanye Mogae of Botswana, Benjamin William Mkapa of Tanzania, Mohammed Moncef Marzouki…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share