– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - My wife’s a burglar, divorce-seeking husband tells court
7th August 2018 - Malaysia’s Former PM Najib to be charged with money laundering
7th August 2018 - 2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari
7th August 2018 - NERDC to encourage more experiments in educational curriculum
7th August 2018 - KEDCO tasks customers on prompt payment of electricity bills
7th August 2018 - Kebbi Gov. tasks INEC on neutrality
7th August 2018 - 2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari
7th August 2018 - War against drug abuse
7th August 2018 - Why Nigeria should invest in aquaculture, maize production, by OFAB
7th August 2018 - Gov. Masari sends list of council chairmen to House for screening
Home / National / My wife’s a burglar, divorce-seeking husband tells court
WIFE

My wife’s a burglar, divorce-seeking husband tells court

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Olatunde Akintunde, an Ibadan-based computer operator, on Tuesday consented to the divorce suit filed by his wife, Dasola, alleging that she was a burglar.

In his counter argument in the case, Olatunde stated that his wife broke into his shop to steal computer sets, photocopy machines, a generating set and a cooking stove.

“Dasola added nothing to the business I established for her as I was solely responsible for every item.

“When I abandoned my initial business,  I decided to establish a computer centre in Ibadan.

“ I then invited Dasola to join me after she had learnt computer operation.

“One day, when I was away, she broke into the lock-up shop to steal the computers.

“Furthermore, Dasola’s mother never gave our marriage a breathing space because she kept  telling her to leave me.

“Even when she gave birth, Dasola’s mother once took her away,  abandoning the four month-old child to me for many hours.

“Sometimes, her mother doesn’t allow her to spend Christmas with me.

“If I dare complain, both of them would challenge my authority and even fight me.

“In fact, she had left for a whole year before although  I still reluctantly  accommodated  her,” Olatunde stated.

But earlier in her petition, Dasola had submitted that her husband had often  beat her.

“My lord, whenever Olatunde wants  to beat me, he locks the door to give me the beating of my life.

READ ALSO: KEDCO tasks customers on prompt payment of electricity bills

“ He smashed a bucket on my forehead in the last incident.

“Olatunde’s  younger brother even wanted to be sleeping with me and when I reported this  to him, he threatened  to send me packing.

“Aside this, Olatunde doesn’t want to see my mother and he is disrespectful to my relatives.

“Worst still, some of my belongings such as clothing, kitchen utensils, computer sets and few other things are still in his custody.

“I am frustrated with living with Olatunde, please separate us,” Dasola said.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, however, asked both parties to furnish the court with the evidence that the items  in question belonged to either of them.

Odunade adjourned the case till Sept. 26 for judgment.

The duo live  at Omowumi area of Ibadan.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

WIFE

My wife’s a burglar, divorce-seeking husband tells court

— 7th August 2018

NAN Olatunde Akintunde, an Ibadan-based computer operator, on Tuesday consented to the divorce suit filed by his wife, Dasola, alleging that she was a burglar. In his counter argument in the case, Olatunde stated that his wife broke into his shop to steal computer sets, photocopy machines, a generating set and a cooking stove. “Dasola…

  • South Africa

    2019: APC South Africa mobilises support for Buhari

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, on Tuesday called on Nigerians in the diaspora to support the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. Mr Bola Babarinde, Chairman of the chapter, who made the call in a statement, said the president had so far acquitted himself remarkably well as a leader and deserved…

  • NERDC

    NERDC to encourage more experiments in educational curriculum

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) has said that it would drive more experiments into the Nigerian educational curriculum. Prof. Ismail Jinadu, the Executive Secretary of NERDC, made this remark in an interview, on Tuesday, in Abuja. “When you do lots of experiments by using different objects, elements and so on, it…

  • ELECTRICITY

    KEDCO tasks customers on prompt payment of electricity bills

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has called on its customers especially rural dwellers to promptly pay their bills to enable the company render quality service. KEDCO’s Managing Director, Dr. Jamilu Gwamna, made the call on Tuesday while inaugurating the Women Literacy Centre at Dausayi village in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State….

  • neutrality

    Kebbi Gov. tasks INEC on neutrality

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Kebbi Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be neutral and ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2019. The governor, made the call when the new Kebbi Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Alhaji Ahmed Bello, paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday. “Election can…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share