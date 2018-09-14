– The Sun News
Latest
14th September 2018 - My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate
14th September 2018 - When what we eat turns poisonous
14th September 2018 - The politics of party primaries
14th September 2018 - Quality of decision determines success
14th September 2018 - Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance
14th September 2018 - Dogara’s defection didn’t come as surprise — APC
14th September 2018 - INEC and political parties’ nomination of candidates
14th September 2018 - Free nomination form purchase
14th September 2018 - Atukwei Okai (1941-2018)
14th September 2018 - Starvation looms on the Plateau
Home / Elections / My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate
AKINTOLA

My vision is to transform state’s economy – Akintola, AD candidate

— 14th September 2018

Akintola said: “While living in the state, I realised that there is a high degree of hopelessness as our people have been compelled to a condition of dependency on handouts.”

Adewale Sanyaolu

The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Olugbenga Akintola, has promised to work for the improvement of the economy of Osun State.

READ ALSO: Osun guber: Oluwo lauds Oyetola’s free medical initiative

During a live interview at the Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), Akintola said he will activate his economic recovery plans that would turn the state around in the shortest possible time if he is elected governor.

Akintola said: “While living in the state, I realised that there is a high degree of hopelessness as our people have been compelled to a condition of dependency on handouts. We now appear like a society that has lost its core values. Can you imagine the hopes and aspirations with which we took off in the 1960s, and if our development trajectory had continued in an upward swing?

“Today, we talk of how Osun’s equatorial climate makes our land very fertile for agricultural cultivation with two major ecological zones of rainforest and savannah; we have over one million ounces of gold under our land as well water resources for the generation of hydroelectricity. All these remain a potential and I begin to wonder when they will become viable reality to create economic opportunities of jobs, industries, and wealth for Osun people.

‘‘We must differentiate from the symbols of development (building schools without teachers or health centers without doctors and drugs) and real development (investments that unleash the talents and entrepreneurial potentials of citizens). When people have jobs and can take care of their families, their character will subsequently evolve and they will be the prime movers of the economy.”

Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DOGARAS DEFECTION

Dogara’s defection didn’t come as surprise — APC

— 14th September 2018

“Dogara’s reported defection has not come to us as a surprise. It was only a matter of time judging by Dogara’s anti-party antics in the National Assembly Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) says that the reported defection of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, did not come to them as…

  • CANDIDATES

    INEC and political parties’ nomination of candidates

    — 14th September 2018

    It becomes easier for the people to own, defend and sell their party’s candidates whom they have directly elected to represent them. Sufuyan Ojeifo The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, as far back as when Professor Attahiru Jega was in the saddle as national chairman, formulated a body of rules or regulations that would…

  • PURCHASE OF FORMS

    Free nomination form purchase

    — 14th September 2018

    What is so important in purchase of forms which have been designed to exclude genuine agents of change from running for offices to govern their states and Nigeria? Oludayo Tade Nigeria politicians are boringly copycat in their attempt to present their personal ambitions as driven by collective desire of the masses that need them as…

  • ATUKWEI OKAI

    Atukwei Okai (1941-2018)

    — 14th September 2018

    Africa has lost a celebrated poet, literary activist and renowned academic in the death of Ghanaian writer, Professor Atukwei Okai. The literary giant and cultural ambassador died on July 13, 2018 at the age of 77 at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana. He was the Secretary-General of Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) as well…

  • Starvation looms on the Plateau

    — 14th September 2018

    “We are pleading for government intervention because hunger and starvation is looming in our communities…” Gyang Bere, Jos A fresh trouble is in the offing on the Plateau. It is another dark and indeed a tragic moment for traumatized farmers in Riyom and Barkin-Ladi local governments in Plateau State. This is because their farms with…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]